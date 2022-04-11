ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Dr. Gilsdorf will present history of medicine lecture

By Heather Brown
unmc.edu
 2 days ago

Janet Gilsdorf, MD, will present at the 13th annual Richard B. Davis, MD, PhD, History of Medicine Lecture on April 22 from noon to 1 p.m. Dr. Gilsdorf will share stories based on her book, “Continual Raving: A History of Meningitis and the People Who Conquered It.” The book tells how...

blog.unmc.edu

