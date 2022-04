Since it looks like hockey season again in Bismarck Mandan let's talk about some high school boys hockey in North Dakota. As someone who's been involved with youth hockey in North Dakota for the last 13 plus years, I believe it's time for North Dakota to go to a two-class system for High School Hockey. "AA" "A" or "A" "B" it really doesn't matter what you call it.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO