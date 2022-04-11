RailRiders return to PNC Park

Plenty of activities planned, including FanFest, as team celebrates home opener

Baseball is back in Northeastern Pennsylvania, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders look to continue their hot start to the 2022 season tonight in their home opener at PNC Field.

Fans will be treated to a pregame FanFest, chances throughout the game to win cash prizes and a fireworks display after the final out as the Railriders welcome the Norfolk Tide, Triple-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, for a six-game series lasting through the weekend.

The day’s festivities will kick off at 3 p.m. as WBRE-TV’s PA Live is broadcast from PNC Field, followed by the Railriders FanFest starting at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Fans could spend an hour before the gates open having all sorts of fun with a variety of games for the whole family to enjoy.

Tuesday’s FanFest will include a dunk tank, giant versions of classic games like Connect 4 and Jenga, cornhole, an inflatable rock climbing wall, inflatable axe throwing and inflatable darts.

Music will be provided by DJ Gordo. Food and beverages will be available.

The FanFest lasts right up until the gates open at 5:30 p.m. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a magnetic schedule.

The RailRiders will welcome several guests to throw commemorative first pitches to kick off the home season, including former WNEP-TV sports anchor Jim Coles, PNC Bank Regional President Pate Danchak and former West Scranton, Penn State and NFL quarterback Matt McGloin.

Fans are encouraged to register on their way into the FanFest for a series of chances to win $10,000 throughout the ballgame.

Nine fans will be selected at random, and each will be designated a specific half-inning with a certain in-game event.

If that event ends up happening (for example, if the Railriders turn a triple play in the top of the first inning), the fan chosen for that inning will win $10,000.

An additional fan chosen at random will also be up for $10,000 if the RailRiders throw a perfect game.

That particular fan’s fate will rest in the hands of Matt Krook, who will take the mound as Tuesday’s starting pitcher for the Railriders.

Krook was the team’s opening day starter last week when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre traveled to take on the Syracuse Mets, and he earned the win with five shutout innings, only allowing two hits and striking out seven.

The RailRiders won that first game 5-0, and went on to win four of their five games in Syracuse, including four in a row before losing in extra innings on Saturday.

Sunday’s series finale was postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on June 8.

The RailRiders will play six at home against the Tide, Tuesday through Sunday. Norfolk split their opening series and sits at 3-3 in the International League standings.