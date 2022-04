Ransomware has become one of the greatest cyber threats facing organizations in 2022. The impact of ransomware attacks is expanding, affecting not only computing systems and data but also our physical world. In addition, ransom demands grow exponentially higher compared to previous years. In recent years, we have witnessed the rise of “Ransomware-as-a-Service” (RaaS) due to its ability to profit these criminal organizations. Businesses can reduce the potential and impact of RaaS by deploying a robust identity and access management solution and enabling multi-factor authentication across all their accounts. REvil (aka Sodinokibi) is the Ransomware-as-a-Service criminal gang responsible for some of the largest ransomware attacks in history, including the JBS ransomware and Kaseya supply chain incidents.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO