Actor & Comedian Molly Shannon

Gottfried, best known for his unique and iconic voice, has died after an undisclosed illness. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the Gottfried family said in their statement posted to social media. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.” For more than four decades Gottfried was a constant presence on television, from his 12-episode stint on Saturday Night Live to voicing the Aflac duck to voicing Jared Kushner on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. His most recent appearance on TV was just last week on The Masked Singer. He also had recurring roles on Night Court, Wings, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and guest-starred on 30 Rock (as himself),The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Married... with Children, SpongeBob SquarePants, Family Guy, Crashing, three Sharknado movies, Sesame Street, Hannah Montana, Mad About You and The Cosby Show. Gottfried's death comes less than three months after he tweeted a picture of himself with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson in the wake of their deaths in January. "This photo is very sad now," he tweeted. "RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed." Jon Stewart paid tribute, tweeting: "Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn." Jason Alexander added: "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family." ALSO: Conan O'Brien, Dane Cook, Kathy Griffin and more pay tribute to Gilbert Gottfried.

