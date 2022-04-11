Marauders double up Wellston, 2-1

The John Glenn girls won all but five events in a Muskingum Valley League triangular with Tri-Valley and West Muskingum on Tuesday evening. Marina Nicolozakes won the 100 (13.3), Jessica Church took the 200 (27.8) and 400 (1:04.4), Becca Spohn was first in the 1,600 (5:58), Kara Fields placed first in the 100 hurdles (15.6), the 4x200 of Abigail Derry, Ava Hoffman, Emma Dolan and Church posted a winning time of 1:54.0, Dolan, Fields, Nicolozakes and Angela Kumler won the 4x400 (4:34.8), Spohn, Laurie Baughman, Kylynn Barr and Grace Lawrence were first in the 4x800 (11:04), Rayna Taylor was first in the high jump (5-1), Brayden Snider cleared 11-6 for first in the pole vault, and Chelsea Sotherden took first in the shot (33-1) and discus (102-1) for the Muskies.

