DALLAS -- Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves for his fifth career shutout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "Probably the best structured game I've probably been a part of on both sides of the puck," Wedgewood said. "That's what we need, we need that from everybody, we need that all-in effort. Guys are banged up and bleeding at the end of it. But that's a playoff game, and we're going to need that to win. It's impressive to watch."

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO