ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Driverless Cruise vehicle baffles San Francisco police on bizarre sidewalk drive

By Andrew Morris
ABC7 Los Angeles
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police officers had a unique traffic stop earlier this month. Their suspect was no one. Video showed officers pulling over a driverless Cruise vehicle in San Francisco's...

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Announce Arrests in Recent Strong-Arm Robbery on Howard Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrests of three suspects in connection with a strong-arm robbery on Howard Street last week. According to a press release issued by the SFPD, early on the evening of March 10 at around 6:40 p.m., officers from the Southern Police Station responded to the 300 block of Howard Street after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers met the victim who said she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to rip her purse out of her hands. The victim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police seek missing woman

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. Madyson James, 29, was last seen on March 20 in the 1900 block of Union Street at approximately 12:15 a.m. getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: San Francisco Residents Pay More For Less Police Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A new report has found that San Franciscans spend more and get less from their police department compared with most major California cities. But the San Francisco Police Department is refuting the claims. The policy brief’s author from the San Francisco-based non-profit Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice (CJCJ) said viral videos showing shoplifting first prompted him to look into data. The organization’s mission is to reduce society’s reliance on incarceration as a solution to social problems. “This national stampede really, it’s really become insane to depict San Francisco as a crime-ridden dystopia of criminals getting away with everything...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police in Standoff With Knife-Wielding Suspect Outside Glen Park BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Residents in San Francisco’s Glen Park are being asked to avoid an intersection on Thursday morning due to an active police situation involving an armed individual. According to police, around 7:50 a.m., officers initially responded to the 500 block of Bosworth Street, just near Diamond Street, for a report of a person committing a theft. When officers arrived, the suspect was holding an edged weapon. Officers believe the person is having a mental health crisis, police said. SFPD specialists and the police hostage/crisis negotiations team are at the scene and working to resolve the incident. Police said, so far, the suspect hasn’t cooperated and police are urging residents to avoid the area. The scene is just across from the Glen Park BART station. The police presence has blocked two Muni buses, the 44-O’Shaughnessy and the 52-Excelsior lines, and delays should be expected, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

Man shot while driving on Highway 90, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man was shot in the armpit while driving on Highway 90 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Highway 90 near South Callaghan Road on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Llsethj
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska Man driving a Stolen Vehicle

(Red Oak) On Monday, Red Oak Police arrested 48-year-old Rafael Hernando IV of Omaha during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street. Officers charged Hernando IV with driving with a suspended license. Police also discovered the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Omaha. Officers transported Hernando IV to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond. Additional charges are pending.
RED OAK, IA
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
SFGate

Container ship with crew of 21 aboard remains adrift off Point Reyes

The Wan Hai 176, a 564-foot container ship that lost engine power and drifted about seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes with 21 people aboard Friday, hasn't yet been secured, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. No one on board has been injured, but rescuing the ship is...
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For years Americans have been told autonomous technology was improving and that driverless vehicles were just around the corner. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
CARS
CBS San Francisco

Cruise Self-Driving Cars Deliver 2 Millionth Meal For San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The pandemic brought food insecurity to high levels in San Francisco.  More than 50,000 people are still relying on their local food pantry and home-delivered grocery programs in the Bay Area. With new technology, the San Francisco Marin Food Bank is checking off their two millionth meal delivered through the use of self-driving cars from Cruise. Jane Redmond was not going to let the pandemic take a toll on her. “I just lost 100 pounds during the pandemic,” explained Redmond. “I bought an exercise bike and I didn’t want the two years or the pandemic to be wasted....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy