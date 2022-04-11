Driverless Cruise vehicle baffles San Francisco police on bizarre sidewalk drive

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Residents in San Francisco’s Glen Park are being asked to avoid an intersection on Thursday morning due to an active police situation involving an armed individual. According to police, around 7:50 a.m., officers initially responded to the 500 block of Bosworth Street, just near Diamond Street, for a report of a person committing a theft. When officers arrived, the suspect was holding an edged weapon. Officers believe the person is having a mental health crisis, police said. SFPD specialists and the police hostage/crisis negotiations team are at the scene and working to resolve the incident. Police said, so far, the suspect hasn’t cooperated and police are urging residents to avoid the area. The scene is just across from the Glen Park BART station. The police presence has blocked two Muni buses, the 44-O’Shaughnessy and the 52-Excelsior lines, and delays should be expected, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO