The American College of Physicians (ACP) strongly objects to laws and policies that interfere in the patient-physician relationship and prevent physicians from providing their patients with evidence-based medical services. This includes the legislation passed by the Alabama legislature yesterday, which would criminalize providing gender-affirming care to minors. Physicians should not be subject to threat for ensuring that their patients receive care that is in accordance with the recommendations of ACP and other medical organizations. Transgender individuals already face extreme barriers to accessing necessary health care, and this type of interference in the patient-physician relationship is unacceptable.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO