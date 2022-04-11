EVEN SEVEN YEAR-OLDS ARE SCORING LACROSSE GOALS NOW

If you haven't heard, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty is a wrestler now. McCarty has fully embraced the sport, with his Twitter timeline filled with Tweets related to his own matches and several others. He's even gone as far as to be involved in so-called "death matches", where participants use various weapons to inflict as much punishment on their opponents as possible. It usually ends with those involved in the match being left in a bloody mess.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO