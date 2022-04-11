EVEN SEVEN YEAR-OLDS ARE SCORING LACROSSE GOALS NOW

Saturday night during the Canadiens-Maple Leafs match, there was an incident involving Montreal's Nick Suzuki & a family of Habs fans. See here:. https://www.markerzone.com/news/index.php?no=114691. After an intense media-storm swarmed Scotiabank Arena Saturday & Sunday, a spokesperson for Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment provided their account of the event. Link here:
NHL legend Jari Kurri has taken a major step in getting Russian interests out of the Jokerit hockey team. The Finnish based club is now 100 percent owned by the five-time Stanley Cup champion after he purchased the 40 percent of the club that belonged to NN Harjavalta, a subsidiary of a Russian mining company based in Finland. Neither party would reveal the terms of the deal.
The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with goaltender Magnus Hellberg. Hellberg, 31, has spent the last five seasons in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star, SKA St. Petersburg and most recently, HC Sochi during the 2021-22 season. In 37 games this season with HC Sochi, Hellberg posted a 13-20-4 record with a 2.42 GAA, a .917 save percentage and five shutouts.
Viel apparently leads the AHL Barracuda in PIMs, so taking this fight was on brand. But it simply cannot be ignored that he was fighting out of his weight class in this one. He got wrecked, and it wasn't close. Borowiecki did say earlier today that down the stretch, the...
The Minnesota Wild have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, and it seems that one of them may be coming to North America sooner rather than later. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt is the prospect who will likely be coming to North America as soon as this season. According...
With Mark Stone reportedly being close to game-ready, the Vegas Golden Knights salary cap situation looks dire. GM Kelly McCrimmon's cap gymnastics have left his club on the cusp of exceeding the NHL's $81.5M cap. So tight, that in order to put Stone back into the active lineup they would have to perform more than one evasive maneuver. Cap Friendly, the greatest free resource known to hockey, has the scoop:
2021 first overall pick Owen Power signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday afternoon, and he's set to make his National Hockey League debut on Tuesday night in his hometown against the Maple Leafs. Power spoke to TSN about his upcoming debut and said, "I think...
If you haven't heard, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty is a wrestler now. McCarty has fully embraced the sport, with his Twitter timeline filled with Tweets related to his own matches and several others. He's even gone as far as to be involved in so-called "death matches", where participants use various weapons to inflict as much punishment on their opponents as possible. It usually ends with those involved in the match being left in a bloody mess.
