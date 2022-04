Hard to believe it's two years ago all soaps reduced their episodes output. There was a threat that all soaps would go off air by the summer 2020. EastEnders and Hollyoaks did go off air. Scripts were rewritten, soaps had to adopt to the new 'norm' to make sets safe place to work. At the start of the pandemic I was wondering how they were going to work around social distancing so it surprised me. Well done to all soaps cast and crew to adopt with the new 'norm'. Thankfully it's back to some sort of normal and let's hope we won't ever see that again.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO