As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Here are some great gift ideas for the Louisiana lover in your life that wants more than just fleur-de-lis in their home! Don't get me wrong, I like fleur-de-lis, but if you've spent any in Louisiana, especially if you're a member of a Mardi Gras krewe, you likely have fleur-de-lis decor and tchotkies galore!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO