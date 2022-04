A prominent display of student artwork in Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart's front hallways now bears the name of the late faculty member who envisioned and then nurtured it with her love of showcasing students' creations. About 70 guests, including alumnae and former faculty/staff, joined the Woodlands community in dedicating the Jamie Pierce Tuttle Gallery. The March 11 ceremony was part of the Jamie Tuttle Women in the Arts festival, held annually at the all-girls college-prep high school in Lake Forest.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO