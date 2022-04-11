Amber Lee's weather forecast (April 11)

Happy Saturday! We started off the day cloudy and mild with some rain already pushing across our region but today won’t be a total washout. Extra cloud coverage has rolled in overnight ahead of some low pressure that is expected to track just west and north of our area throughout the day today. Throughout the […]
Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
John says a church camp near his Poland home is helping refugees with housing and getting documentation. A strong spring storm system is tracking towards the Great Lakes.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Spring may have officially arrived, but that doesn't mean winter weather is over. Another two to three named winter storms typically occur after the spring equinox. There have been named winter storms as late as mid-May in recent years. That didn't happen last spring, as the last named storm was...
This week, residents of northwestern Ontario will be forced to contend with yet another barrage of wintry conditions due to an approaching spring system. According to The Weather Network, widespread snow will begin as early as Tuesday evening, with blizzard conditions not expected to taper off until the end of the week. So, it might be worth cancelling your hiking plans.
The rest of the day will be warm, breezy, and muggy. We'll be in the upper 70s this afternoon, and a few showers are possible. There's another chance for rain tonight, but it looks like the bulk of it will miss us to the west. Most of Wednesday morning looks dry, but showers and storms are likely that night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.
Have you ever noticed how the weather can change indoors? Can it do that, you ask? Yes! It can, and it does. Think of how the atmosphere can change when someone important walks into a room? You can sense the change, can't you? You also experience a different atmosphere in a room when you are alone, with another person, or with a group.
We have a heat wave coming about this time next week, where temperatures are in the 50s and 60s starting about this time next week. While the actual numbers will likely change in the forecast, this is still warmer than what we have been experiencing.
