Agriculture

Avian flu affecting North Dakota poultry farmers

By Kim Jarrett
thecentersquare.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – An outbreak of avian flu has led the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to cancel poultry and bird events, but it may be awhile before the local economies will feel the outbreak's effects, state officials said. Six incidents of avian flu in North Dakota...

www.thecentersquare.com

