ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WashCo Democrats host governor candidate forum

By Sally Segar
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUK63_0f6GPfrZ00 Oregon gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Tobias Read discussed plans for office in an April 9 forum.

The Washington County Democratic Party hosted a forum with Tina Kotek and Tobias Read on Saturday, April 9, for the two gubernatorial candidates to discuss their plans for office.

The virtual forum included questions from audience members and moderator Dana Haynes, editor-in-chief of the Portland Tribune. The two candidates discussed housing, homelessness, jobs, public health and more of their politics and plans if elected to replace Gov. Kate Brown, who is ineligible to run for re-election this year due to term limits.

Kotek and Read mentioned their top priorities and what each thinks is the biggest issue plaguing the state.

Kotek, who resigned as Oregon House speaker in January to focus on her run for governor, said Oregonians share the most concerns with her about housing and homelessness. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItHA4_0f6GPfrZ00

On day one as governor, Kotek said she would bring more urgency to the homelessness issue and issue an executive order to get started on a 10-year plan to "end homelessness for our most vulnerable Oregonians."

Read, however, said homelessness is a symptom of a larger problem in Oregon, which is the government's "lack of follow-through to match our good intentions in Oregon."

The state has good ideas and good intentions, said Read, who is Oregon's state treasurer — but the state hasn't met the challenge. Read pointed to Oregon's problems paying out unemployment insurance on time, as well as the state's struggles to provide rental assistance and implement its paid family and medical leave program.

He also pointed to the state's lack of follow-through as something "not enough people are talking about."

In response, Kotek said, "I do think people know things aren't working, and that's why we have to get in there and do a better job of making government work."

Drought and water scarcity was another problem Kotek said people across the state aren't talking about enough. Oregonians hear about it, she said, but the issue is more severe than they expect.

"We have a water problem — and not just in places you think," Kotek said. "And it is going to take a concerted effort to reset how we manage what is a diminishing resource."

A lot of people are going to keep moving to Oregon, but if the state doesn't get more serious about water issues, food scarcity might be a bigger problem, Kotek said.

Both Kotek and Read said that as governor, they want to make sure Oregon does what it promises to do. That's going to take oversight and specific planning, Kotek said, to avoid failures like with distributing unemployment benefits.

Both candidates pointed to experience they said will help them get things done and represent all Oregonians as governor — not just Democrats.

While she was elected by voters in an East Portland district, Kotek said during her nine years as speaker, she considered herself to represent the "entire state." One of her projects was pairing up House Republicans and Democrats to visit the other's district.

"I made sure that every member of the Legislature could be successful in representing their constituents," Kotek said. "We all represented communities across the state, and every Oregonian needs to be successful." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jirnv_0f6GPfrZ00

Read said the creation of the Elliot State Research Forest — an idea he piloted — was an effort between people from all political parties and a model for that type of collaboration in the future.

"In the end, all of us wants some version of the same kinds of things for our families," he said, "to be healthy and safe and happy and nearby have some kind of prospects for a brighter future. When we focus on that, we'll have much more of a chance to build the kind of future that we want."

Both Kotek and Read agreed that it'll take work to ensure that any Democrat wins the governor's seat in November. Republicans will select a nominee from a crowded field, and former Democratic state senator Betsy Johnson is mounting a well-funded campaign as an unaffiliated candidate.

"That's why it's important to have someone who has that experience being on a ballot statewide," Read said, "and assembling the diverse coalitions that it takes to win in a multi-party (election)."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Knight's million opening gambit in high stakes governor's race

The Nike co-founder supports Betsy Johnson's unaffiliated campaign for Oregon governor. On April Fool's Day, Nike founder Phil Knight gave $750,000 to a 2022 campaign for governor, but this time the joke is on Republicans and Democrats. Knight's contributions to the insurgent campaign of former Sen. Betsy Johnson of Scappoose...
OREGON STATE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
County
Washington County, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Columbia County Spotlight

Opinion: Republicans can win Oregon with moderate candidate

Happy Valley resident: I will more than likely support Betsy Johnson if Christine Drazan doesn't win primaryI'm a Democrat who is intrigued by Republican Christine Drazan for governor. As a former House Republican minority leader, she's the strongest Republican candidate for governor since Norma Paulus in 1986. The Oregon GOP has been wandering in the desert ever since. I had been supporting Nicholas Kristoff for governor, but he was eliminated on a technicality by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Sadly, I believe Fagan's decision was influenced by partisan politics. She has given us a very weak candidate in Democrat...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Tobias Read
Portland Tribune

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor. A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: A new threat to Oregon's legislative system

Richard Botteri: 'State agencies can now abandon policies they disfavor even though mandated by legislation...'The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Medical Board have decided to repeal temporally a portion of Oregon law adopted by voters in 1994. The provision is the requirement that individuals seeking to use Oregon's physician-assisted suicide law (PAS) be residents of the state. A patient may prove residence through, e.g., Oregon voter registration, an Oregon driver's license, owning or leasing Oregon property, or paying Oregon taxes. Before the assisted suicide law was adopted by the people, an argument against the concept was the fear the...
OREGON STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

Meeting the Democratic Congressional candidates

Four out of the five current Democratic candidates vying to be the Dems representative in the general election to replace Kathleen Rice attended a Meet the Candidates night hosted by the Bellmore-Merrick Democratic Club at the Merrick Road Golf Course Clubhouse on March 14. Rice announced she would not seek re-election last month.
MERRICK, NY
Portland Tribune

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature. State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Democratic State#Term Limits#The Portland Tribune#Oregon House#Oregonians
Portland Tribune

One of Oregon's largest unions voices support for NEXT

Oregon AFL-CIO approved a resolution supporting NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed biofuel facility. Oregon AFL-CIO, one of the state's largest unions, has passed a resolution in support of NEXT Renewable Fuels. Almost 200 delegates representing the affiliated unions of the Oregon AFL-CIO unanimously approved a resolution of full support for the...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Unusual coalition unites for clean energy

Matt Witt: 'A delegation representing all parts of the coalition even held a sit-in in the governor's office.'Communities in the rural West can stand up to giant outside gas companies, if they work together despite their differences. That's how the Jordan Cove gas pipeline project was finally killed here in Oregon by a coalition of conservative ranchers and farmers, climate activists, Indigenous tribal leaders, anglers, and coastal residents. The victory occurred last December, when a Canadian energy company called Pembina announced it would halt plans to build a 230-mile pipeline through rural southwestern Oregon, crossing more than 400 streams and...
COOS BAY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive and new variant concerns

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day.Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States. The moves come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon are close to falling under 100 per day, down from nearly 1,200 in January. Schools have managed to remain open even with positive cases reported throughout the state. A mass vaccination site in Portland closed permanently...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
127
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy