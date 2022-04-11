ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashCo Democrats host governor candidate forum

By Sally Segar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUK63_0f6GPbKf00 Oregon gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Tobias Read discussed plans for office in an April 9 forum.

The Washington County Democratic Party hosted a forum with Tina Kotek and Tobias Read on Saturday, April 9, for the two gubernatorial candidates to discuss their plans for office.

The virtual forum included questions from audience members and moderator Dana Haynes, editor-in-chief of the Portland Tribune. The two candidates discussed housing, homelessness, jobs, public health and more of their politics and plans if elected to replace Gov. Kate Brown, who is ineligible to run for re-election this year due to term limits.

Kotek and Read mentioned their top priorities and what each thinks is the biggest issue plaguing the state.

Kotek, who resigned as Oregon House speaker in January to focus on her run for governor, said Oregonians share the most concerns with her about housing and homelessness. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItHA4_0f6GPbKf00

On day one as governor, Kotek said she would bring more urgency to the homelessness issue and issue an executive order to get started on a 10-year plan to "end homelessness for our most vulnerable Oregonians."

Read, however, said homelessness is a symptom of a larger problem in Oregon, which is the government's "lack of follow-through to match our good intentions in Oregon."

The state has good ideas and good intentions, said Read, who is Oregon's state treasurer — but the state hasn't met the challenge. Read pointed to Oregon's problems paying out unemployment insurance on time, as well as the state's struggles to provide rental assistance and implement its paid family and medical leave program.

He also pointed to the state's lack of follow-through as something "not enough people are talking about."

In response, Kotek said, "I do think people know things aren't working, and that's why we have to get in there and do a better job of making government work."

Drought and water scarcity was another problem Kotek said people across the state aren't talking about enough. Oregonians hear about it, she said, but the issue is more severe than they expect.

"We have a water problem — and not just in places you think," Kotek said. "And it is going to take a concerted effort to reset how we manage what is a diminishing resource."

A lot of people are going to keep moving to Oregon, but if the state doesn't get more serious about water issues, food scarcity might be a bigger problem, Kotek said.

Both Kotek and Read said that as governor, they want to make sure Oregon does what it promises to do. That's going to take oversight and specific planning, Kotek said, to avoid failures like with distributing unemployment benefits.

Both candidates pointed to experience they said will help them get things done and represent all Oregonians as governor — not just Democrats.

While she was elected by voters in an East Portland district, Kotek said during her nine years as speaker, she considered herself to represent the "entire state." One of her projects was pairing up House Republicans and Democrats to visit the other's district.

"I made sure that every member of the Legislature could be successful in representing their constituents," Kotek said. "We all represented communities across the state, and every Oregonian needs to be successful." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jirnv_0f6GPbKf00

Read said the creation of the Elliot State Research Forest — an idea he piloted — was an effort between people from all political parties and a model for that type of collaboration in the future.

"In the end, all of us wants some version of the same kinds of things for our families," he said, "to be healthy and safe and happy and nearby have some kind of prospects for a brighter future. When we focus on that, we'll have much more of a chance to build the kind of future that we want."

Both Kotek and Read agreed that it'll take work to ensure that any Democrat wins the governor's seat in November. Republicans will select a nominee from a crowded field, and former Democratic state senator Betsy Johnson is mounting a well-funded campaign as an unaffiliated candidate.

"That's why it's important to have someone who has that experience being on a ballot statewide," Read said, "and assembling the diverse coalitions that it takes to win in a multi-party (election)."

