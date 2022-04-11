Scoresheet: New York Liberty picks UO's Nyara Sabally

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Sabally goes fifth — University of Oregon's Nyara Sabally was picked fifth in the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty, meaning she'll be united with former UO player Sabrina Ionescu with the team.

In two seasons at Oregon, the 6-5 Sabally averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Liberty went 12-20 last season. Ionescu averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Ionescu and Nyara Sabally didn't play together in games at Oregon, as Sabally, the sister of former UO player Satou Sabally, sat out the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons while injured (knee).

Salem's Evina Westbrook, who played at UConn, went to the Seattle Storm in the second round, 21st overall.

Brenner lawsuit — Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner, who played at Jesuit High, sees his lawsuit against the NCAA, University of Oregon and former coach Willie Taggart go to court in Eugene this week.

He and two other players were hospitalized in January 2017, shortly after Taggart's hiring, following intense workouts administered by former strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde, who's also named in the suit.

Brenner and teammates Cam McCormick, a tight end, and Sam Poutasi, an offensive lineman, were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis (or "rhabdo"), which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins and electrolytes into the blood. It can result in heart and kidney conditions, disability and even death.

Brenner has said that he has sustained lifelong injuries. He's suing the NCAA and other defendants for more than $100 million, including punitive damages.

He's represented by Portland firm Kafoury & McDougal.

ESPN.com has a good report on the lawsuit at www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/33716661/former-oregon-ducks-ol-doug-brenner-adds-100m-damages-claim-lawsuit-ncaa.

Minnesota 4, Mariners 0 — Seattle (2-2) managed only two hits off starter Dylan Bundy and four relievers. Byron Buxton continued his hot hitting for Minnesota with two doubles and two runs scored and Jorge Polanco had two hits and two RBIs.

The first five Seattle hitters combined to go 0 for 19. Seattle scored 10 runs in the four-game series at Minnesota.

The Mariners next play a three-game series at Chicago White Sox, Tuesday-Thursday.

Kwan surges —

Former OSU player Steven Kwan, now an outfielder with the Cleveland Guardians, has reached base 15 times in his first four big-league games. It's the most times reaching base in first four career games in history (since 1900).

Kwan, 24, has a .692 average and .789 on-base percentage.

Jay Bruce (2008) and Kazuo Matsui (2004) reached base 13 times in their first four games.

Kwan hit .469 in spring training.

Stars on Ice — The tour of Olympic ice skaters stops at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Tickets have gone on sale.

See www.rosequarter.com or www.starsonice.com.

The lineup includes 2022 Winter Olympics gold medalist Nathan Chen, and the following:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; Alexa Knierem and Brandon Frazier; Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Vincent Zhou; Karen Chen; Jason Brown; Alysa Liu; Mariah Bell; Mirai Nagasu.

Chara honored — For the third time, Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week.

He scored a goal and notched an assist in the Timbers' 3-2 win at Vancouver. He now has three goals and three assists in seven games.

The Timbers play next at Houston Dynamo FC, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

Escobar honored — Oregon State's Kiki Escobar has earned the Pac-12 freshman of the week honor for softball for a third time.

The Beavers (31-9, 7-5 Pac-12) won a series at Arizona for the first time since 2013.

She reached base in all three games and produced five hits with a double, first career home run and a pair of RBIs.

Escobar leads the Pac-12 in hits with 58, which is tied for fourth in the country.

The Beavers play at Washington next, Thursday-Saturday.

OSU moves up — The Beavers' baseball team is ranked No. 2 in the USA Today coaches poll, third in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and No. 5 by Baseball America.

Ducks' acrobats/tumblers — Oregon's acrobatics and tumbling team is the No. 5 seed in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association National Championships.

The Ducks are hosting the championships for the first time since 2011. They'll take on fourth-seeded Quinnipiac in the first round, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Matthew Knight Arena.

A win would send UO to a semifinal match with Baylor or Converse.

It's Oregon's 11th consecutive appearance at the NCATA championships. They've won it four times.

Carey's NCAAs — Jade Carey, the Olympic gymnast now performing for Oregon State, advanced to the NCAA national championship in Fort Worth, Texas, as an individual competitor in all-around. It's the 15th time in 16 championships that the Beavers have been represented in national competition.

Carey has been assigned to compete in the first session of competition on Thursday, April 14, which begins at 10 a.m. She'll rotate with Oklahoma, which entered the postseason as the top-ranked program in the country; she'll begin the day on vault.

Carey earned the NCAA Seattle Regional all-around title last week with a collegiate-best 39.850 while also claiming titles on vault (9.975), beam (9.975) and floor (9.975). Despite OSU's season coming to an end, Carey's all-around performance was the top mark of any gymnast in the regional to secure her spot in the Fort Worth championships.

{loadposition sub-article-02}