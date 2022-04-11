ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

TROOPERS SAVE MAN FROM WATER

mspnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 11 p.m. on Friday Troopers Sam Muto and Stephen McDonald, assigned to the State Police Marine Unit, responded to reports of a man...

mspnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho State Journal

Man and woman dead after wreck that left pickup truck submerged in local canal

On April 3rd, 2022, Idaho State Police received reports of a vehicle in a canal at 7:04 AM on N 3145 E, just north of County Line Road, near Osgood. At some time in the early morning hours of April 3rd, 2022, a 2008 Ford F150 was travelling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal. A 37-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police were assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts EMS and Idaho Falls Fire Department. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
B98.5

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troopers#Marine 14#Ems
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
WDVM 25

RACE TO RESCUE: MCPD officer saves man from burning vehicle

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer was in the right place at the right time last Friday. Montgomery County Police Sergeant B. Drew was heading home from his evening shift when he and Officer Rodgers saw the crash near Montgomery Village Avenue. The engine compartment was on fire, causing a brush fire as well.  […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KTBS

Natchitoches man burned while trying to save pets from fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man was burned this morning while attempting to save his pets from his burning home. The man, identified by Natchitoches sheriff's deputies as Alexander Trichel, 34, was taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to his back. The fire...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Lake Gaston man describes trying to save wife from house fire

Lake Gaston man describes trying to save wife from house fire. John Alford, whose wife was killed in March 2018, testified Wednesday in the murder trial for Lester Kearney, describing the moment he woke up to an intruder and witnessed his wife being kidnapped, injured then left in a raging house fire that destroyed most of his home.
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

Driver Slams Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop In Horrific Early Morning Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop. Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road. The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street. Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront. The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.
SANTA ROSA, CA
News Channel 34

Bail denied for woman in crash that killed troopers, man

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has denied bail to a woman charged with third-degree murder in an early morning crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian. Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville was ordered held pending an April 5 hearing on charges that also include second-degree […]
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Club 93.7

Michigan Man Gets Into Gun Fight With State Troopers

A Mid-Michigan man got into a gunfight with state troopers in Olive Township just north of Lansing after being served a warrant. I don't get what you'd expect to happen after shooting at the cops. That's literally a death sentence. When the police tried to serve the warrant this crazy...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy