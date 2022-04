Winter is part of what makes gardening so addictive to gardeners — it’s a dreamy season of intense longing and hope. Since we gardeners can’t plant real plants, we tend to obsessively check the mail in the dreariest of winter months, waiting for the much-anticipated arrival of plant and seed catalogs, which provides us with a boost from the greenery and blooms giving us a renewed sense of hope for what is soon to come.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO