Sherwood Percussion Group will soon pack bags for Dayton, Ohio

By Scott Keith
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDTKK_0f6GK1Vz00 The Sherwood Percussion Ensemble earned a first-place trophy at state championships held Saturday, April 9.

The Sherwood Percussion Ensemble had lots to smile about Saturday, April 9, at Sherwood High School.

That's because the ensemble, made up of high schoolers, grabbed a first-place trophy at the Northwest Association for Performing Arts state championships. They are currently second in the nation in their division and earned a trip to Dayton, Ohio in late April to compete in the W.G.I World Championships.

The high school squad took first place with a score of 92.6, which is the highest score in program history for Sherwood. The team competed against Liberty High School, Century High School and Kamiak High School (Mukilteo, Washington) in the Percussion Scholastic Open division.

The middle school students, Sherwood Cadet Percussion Ensemble, also captured first place with a score of 82.50.

Nicole Brutosky, a Sherwood mother and percussion group supporter, was pleased with how the high schoolers performed.

"I just could not be more proud of these kids," she said. "They have worked so hard over the last, really, three years … It just really came together last night. Obviously, it was their best performance, ever."

Brutosky was equally pleased with the middle school cadet team.

"In this setup, they were the only one in their division, so they took first place, which is an amazing score," Brutosky said. "They really finished strong and had a really successful year."

Brutosky said the musicians competed in preliminaries in the afternoon and the finals during the evening.

The high school students will be going to Dayton, Ohio April 19 to compete in the W.G.I. World Championships.

Speaking of the World Championships, with the finals taking place April 23, Brutosky said, "There will be groups from all over the country flying in and competing at this championship."

Brutosky said, "Several Oregon schools have participated in the Worlds before, but no team from the Pacific Northwest has made it to finals in our class (scholastic open percussion)."

According to Brutosky, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids. And being able to be a parent and watching this, it's amazing to see all of their hard work and dedication pay off at this level. I'm just so excited for our kids."

For those not familiar with the Winter Percussion Group in Sherwood, Brutosky said the group is similar to a marching band.

"A lot of people know about the marching band. You see them at the football games â€“ it's a little more well-known," Brutoksy said. "Winter percussion is very similar to the marching band in its layout and design. The difference is it is only percussion instruments. There are no woodwinds and no brass."

Most Winter Percussion Group performances are indoors.

"It is just a really awesome group of musicians who practice," said Brutosky. "They are super dedicated. They rehearse insane hours."

Brutosky noted performances are typically six to eight minutes long and musicians compete at local competitions, at regionals, and at state.

A community send-off performance will take place Friday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., at Sherwood High School.

