Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. It seems like New York invents new ways to reward criminals every day. The latest policy concocted by extreme liberals is to give special treatment to those previously convicted of marijuana-related offenses with respect to opening up a state-licensed retail shop. Put another way, if you have been convicted of distributing or possessing marijuana, you are immediately moved to the front of the line in the state licensing process.

FULTON, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO