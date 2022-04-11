ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Washington County opens inclement weather shelters for April snow

By Pamplin Media Group
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qsFU_0f6G0t7D00 The Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center welcome those seeking shelter.

Editor's note: The shelters have closed, Washington County announced Thursday, April 14. The original story follows below.

Responding to a rare blast of winter weather a month and a half into meteorological spring, Washington County says it has activated its severe weather shelters to give homeless residents a safe, warm place to sleep Monday night, April 11.

Shelters at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro, and the Beaverton Community Center, 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton, will be open at 7 p.m. Monday. They will remain open for at least 24 hours and could continue to serve people for longer unless weather conditions improve.

"Hot meals are provided for guests, no one will be turned away, and pets are OK," states Washington County's severe weather shelter website .

Temperatures throughout the Portland area dropped to near or below freezing overnight into Monday as a band of precipitation swept through the region. In many places, that precipitation fell as snow, resulting in the latest recorded snow accumulation at the Portland International Airport since record-keeping began in 1940, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-30s for much of the week, so it's possible Monday's snow event — which canceled classes in Portland and several smaller school districts, including Forest Grove and Banks in Washington County — won't be a one-off.

Anyone in need of safe transportation to a shelter site, or who knows someone who needs transportation, can call 503-846-4722.

The county website adds: "If someone outside is unsheltered and whose life appears to be in danger, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, if you see someone about whom you are concerned during cold weather call the police non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and request a welfare check."

Comments / 0

The Times

The Times

ABOUT

The Times' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

