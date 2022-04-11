ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo Democrats host governor candidate forum

By Sally Segar
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUK63_0f6FyXvn00 Oregon gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Tobias Read discussed plans for office in an April 9 forum.

The Washington County Democratic Party hosted a forum with Tina Kotek and Tobias Read on Saturday, April 9, for the two gubernatorial candidates to discuss their plans for office.

The virtual forum included questions from audience members and moderator Dana Haynes, editor-in-chief of the Portland Tribune. The two candidates discussed housing, homelessness, jobs, public health and more of their politics and plans if elected to replace Gov. Kate Brown, who is ineligible to run for re-election this year due to term limits.

Kotek and Reed mentioned their top priorities and what each thinks is the biggest issue plaguing the state.

Kotek, who resigned as Oregon House speaker in January to focus on her run for governor, said Oregonians share the most concerns with her about housing and homelessness. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItHA4_0f6FyXvn00

On day one as governor, Kotek said she would bring more urgency to the homelessness issue and issue an executive order to get started on a 10-year plan to "end homelessness for our most vulnerable Oregonians."

Read, however, said homelessness is a symptom of a larger problem in Oregon, which is the government's "lack of follow-through to match our good intentions in Oregon."

The state has good ideas and good intentions, said Read, who is Oregon's state treasurer — but the state hasn't met the challenge. Read pointed to Oregon's problems paying out unemployment insurance on time, as well as the state's struggles to provide rental assistance and implement its paid family and medical leave program.

He also pointed to the state's lack of follow-through as something "not enough people are talking about."

In response, Kotek said, "I do think people know things aren't working, and that's why we have to get in there and do a better job of making government work."

Drought and water scarcity was another problem Kotek said people across the state aren't talking about enough. Oregonians hear about it, she said, but the issue is more severe than they expect.

"We have a water problem — and not just in places you think," Kotek said. "And it is going to take a concerted effort to reset how we manage what is a diminishing resource."

A lot of people are going to keep moving to Oregon, but if the state doesn't get more serious about water issues, food scarcity might be a bigger problem, Kotek said.

Both Kotek and Read said that as governor, they want to make sure Oregon does what it promises to do. That's going to take oversight and specific planning, Kotek said, to avoid failures like with distributing unemployment benefits.

Both candidates pointed to experience they said will help them get things done and represent all Oregonians as governor — not just Democrats.

While she was elected by voters in an East Portland district, Kotek said during her nine years as speaker, she considered herself to represent the "entire state." One of her projects was pairing up House Republicans and Democrats to visit the other's district.

"I made sure that every member of the Legislature could be successful in representing their constituents," Kotek said. "We all represented communities across the state, and every Oregonian needs to be successful." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jirnv_0f6FyXvn00

Read said the creation of the Elliot State Research Forest — an idea he piloted — was an effort between people from all political parties and a model for that type of collaboration in the future.

"In the end, all of us wants some version of the same kinds of things for our families," he said, "to be healthy and safe and happy and nearby have some kind of prospects for a brighter future. When we focus on that, we'll have much more of a chance to build the kind of future that we want."

Both Kotek and Read agreed that it'll take work to ensure that any Democrat wins the governor's seat in November. Republicans will select a nominee from a crowded field, and former Democratic state senator Betsy Johnson is mounting a well-funded campaign as an unaffiliated candidate.

"That's why it's important to have someone who has that experience being on a ballot statewide," Read said, "and assembling the diverse coalitions that it takes to win in a multi-party (election)."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
County
Washington County, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Tobias Read
Forest Grove News Times

Opinion: Republicans can win Oregon with moderate candidate

Happy Valley resident: I will more than likely support Betsy Johnson if Christine Drazan doesn't win primaryI'm a Democrat who is intrigued by Republican Christine Drazan for governor. As a former House Republican minority leader, she's the strongest Republican candidate for governor since Norma Paulus in 1986. The Oregon GOP has been wandering in the desert ever since. I had been supporting Nicholas Kristoff for governor, but he was eliminated on a technicality by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Sadly, I believe Fagan's decision was influenced by partisan politics. She has given us a very weak candidate in Democrat...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: Readers make their case for May election candidates

The News-Times publishes letters this week from supporters of Kathryn Harrington, Marc Thielman and Kevin Barton.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Harrington is making a difference...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

ENDORSEMENT: Voters should re-elect Barton as WashCo DA

His record isn't perfect, but we believe Kevin Barton's values and experience are the best fit for Washington County.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Washington County voters will decide in May for who should serve as district attorney over the next four years, and the difference between the two candidates is stark. Kevin Barton is a career prosecutor...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Democratic State#Term Limits#The Portland Tribune#Oregon House#Oregonians
Forest Grove News Times

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: A new threat to Oregon's legislative system

Richard Botteri: 'State agencies can now abandon policies they disfavor even though mandated by legislation...'The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Medical Board have decided to repeal temporally a portion of Oregon law adopted by voters in 1994. The provision is the requirement that individuals seeking to use Oregon's physician-assisted suicide law (PAS) be residents of the state. A patient may prove residence through, e.g., Oregon voter registration, an Oregon driver's license, owning or leasing Oregon property, or paying Oregon taxes. Before the assisted suicide law was adopted by the people, an argument against the concept was the fear the...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
Forest Grove News Times

Banks board members take narrow lead in recall

Board member Mark Schmidlin is in the closest race, leading by five votes in incomplete balloting.A pair of Banks Fire District Board members took narrow leads in a recall election Tuesday night, April 12. In the first unofficial release of ballots from Washington County, board member Mark Schmidlin received 706 votes against the recall and 701 votes for the recall. Board member Ed Ewing received 709 votes against the recall and 624 votes for it. Ballots that are postmarked no later than Tuesday, April 12, and received by the Washington County Elections Office within seven days will still count. So far, 1,426 ballots out of 4,598 registered voters in the district have been counted, which equals 31% turnout. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BANKS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Ukraine a major topic at Sen. Merkley's WashCo town hall

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley was asked by constituents about aid for Ukraine and refugees. Constituents in Washington County expressed concerns over the war in Ukraine, and how to build back services that were hampered or lost entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, during a virtual town hall held by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley on Wednesday, April 6. One constituent explained how his family has been displaced by the war in Ukraine, and asked Merkley what efforts were being directed to addressing the refugee crisis — especially given that the Biden administration recently announced a commitment to accept 100,000 Ukrainians...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County passes first-ever 'equity charter'

The move forms a new committee, which will set goals and make recommendations on how to make policies more equitable.Washington County has approved an "equity charter," forming a county committee intended to improve community engagement and shape policy that will support underrepresented communities. The move at the Tuesday, April 5, meeting of the Board of Commissioners, capped what has been a three-year process to establish the advisory council on racial equity (ACRE). "I want to again express my appreciation to the work that's gone into this," said Commissioner Pam Treece. "This is definitely the next step to address the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Mixed results in Banks Fire District recall

UPDATE: Narrowly leading in initial returns, Mark Schmidlin has fallen behind as more votes are counted. A new ballot count released in the recall elections for the Banks Fire District show board chair Mark Schmidlin trending toward losing his seat. As of Wednesday afternoon, April 13, the day after Election Day, unofficial results posted on the Washington County elections website show Schmidlin has 798 votes in favor of his recall and 774 votes against the recall. When the first unofficial results were released Tuesday night, April 12, Schmidlin was holding onto his seat by five votes, 706 to 701. But...
BANKS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
74
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy