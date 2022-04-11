ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Washington County opens inclement weather shelters for April snow

By Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qsFU_0f6FyW3400 The Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center welcome those seeking shelter.

Responding to a rare blast of winter weather a month and a half into meteorological spring, Washington County says it has activated its severe weather shelters to give homeless residents a safe, warm place to sleep Monday night, April 11.

Shelters at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro, and the Beaverton Community Center, 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton, will be open at 7 p.m. Monday. They will remain open for at least 24 hours and could continue to serve people for longer unless weather conditions improve.

"Hot meals are provided for guests, no one will be turned away, and pets are OK," states Washington County's severe weather shelter website .

Temperatures throughout the Portland area dropped to near or below freezing overnight into Monday as a band of precipitation swept through the region. In many places, that precipitation fell as snow, resulting in the latest recorded snow accumulation at the Portland International Airport since record-keeping began in 1940, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-30s for much of the week, so it's possible Monday's snow event — which canceled classes in Portland and several smaller school districts, including Forest Grove and Banks in Washington County — won't be a one-off.

Anyone in need of safe transportation to a shelter site, or who knows someone who needs transportation, can call 503-846-4722.

The county website adds: "If someone outside is unsheltered and whose life appears to be in danger, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, if you see someone about whom you are concerned during cold weather call the police non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and request a welfare check."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#April Snow#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, rural school districts declare snow day

Rare mid-April snowfall into Monday morning, April 11, has closed schools across western Washington County.Residents of western Washington County awoke Monday morning, April 11, to a strange sight this late in the season: glistening white snow on the ground. Although temperatures as of 8 a.m. Monday hovered above freezing in Forest Grove, the conditions were enough that the Forest Grove School District closed all of its buildings and canceled class for the day. So did the smaller Banks School District, Gaston School District and Vernonia School District. The neighboring Hillsboro School District announced a two-hour delay. Tens of thousands across the region lost power due to the late flurry of winter weather, including hundreds of Portland General Electric customers in Banks, according to PGE's website. The National Weather Service says that since it began tracking weather data at the Portland International Airport in 1940, it had never recorded more than a trace amount of snow in April. KOIN 6 News, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this report. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius reviews homeless camping policy

The city could prohibit camping in parks or near business entrances without banning the practice everywhere.The Cornelius City Council is working to lift the city's ban on camping in public places. Currently, city code prohibits camping on all public property. It defines a campsite as any place where any bedding or sleeping bag, or any stove or fire, is established. However, recent federal rulings deemed such regulations unconstitutional. "The code as it exists right now is not compliant with these cases, so my recommendation is to not enforce that code against anyone," city attorney Emily Matasar told the City...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Homeless advocates denounce emergency shelter shift

HereTogether criticizes the Metro initiative supported by People for Portland.The coalition of homeless advocates that helped pass Metro's supportive services measure has denounced an initiative petition to redirect 75% of the funding to emergency shelters and enforce outdoor camping bans. Metro voters passed a 1% income tax on higher earners in 2020. The elected regional government's ballot measure was supported by the HereTogether coalition. A ballot measure drive to prioritize shelters and camping bans was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy organization pressuring elected officials to move faster to end the homeless crisis, on Friday, March 25. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo DA: County 'omitted significant findings' of investigation

The county's condensed report of a workplace misconduct investigation into Kathryn Harrington isn't sufficient.After Washington County released a "condensed" version of an investigator's report on Chair Kathryn Harrington's alleged workplace misconduct, two of the five county commissioners said it wasn't fully representative of the investigator's findings. That objection now has the weight of a legal decision behind it. The Washington County District Attorney's Office has determined that the county's condensed report, released on April 1, omits keys details of the investigation. "The condensed report fails to adequately describe significant facts contained within the full report," said the decision...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Harrington has been a disappointment

Rob Drake: 'A toxic environment now exists that would discourage innovation, creativity and a committed workforce.'Knowing from personal experience, running for and being in elective office is not easy. That said, as an elected official you should know that many sets of eyes are watching you and you need to be on your best behavior, maintain integrity and control your emotions and impulses. Sadly, we have recently learned much more about our current county chairwoman, Kathryn Harrington. The Pamplin publications, KOIN 6 News, former Hillsboro mayor and Metro president Tom Hughes, and the report of a third-party investigator hired by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
