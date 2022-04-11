ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

April snow showers wreak havoc in Washington County

By Dillon Mullan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

'Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches,' a first responder reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342gLX_0f6Fung100

April snow showers hit Washington County late Sunday and Monday morning, April 10-11, scrambling commutes and setting climate records.

"We've been rolling with calls since around 11 p.m.," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said Monday morning. "Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches. Luckily nothing too serious, as we didn't see major damage to buildings or vehicles."

Johnston said crews out of Forest Grove and Cornelius responded to 14 calls for downed trees and car crashes late Sunday and Monday morning. He guessed spring leaves caught more of the heavy snow than usual, which caused more trees to fall than a typical snowstorm.

At least one person was hospitalized as a result of the storm. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said first responders found a mobile home resident at the Valley View Mobile Home Park near Cornelius partially conscious at about 2:50 p.m. Monday. Blood testing found the person had dangerously high carbon monoxide levels, apparently as a result of fumes from a propane-powered generator that switched on when the mobile home lost power overnight.

Thanks to neighbors calling 9-1-1, the resident was found and transported to a Portland-area hospital via Life Flight helicopter, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Forest Grove Light & Power director Keith Hormann said his department received its first service call around 2 a.m., and while around 100 customers lost power, each was restored by 10:30 a.m. The Forest Grove School District gave students a snow day, as did the Banks and Gaston school districts.

"That heavy, wet snow always does the most damage," Hormann said.

Tyler Kramz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said parts of western Washington County received a whopping 6 inches of snow.

Since it started collecting records, this is the latest in spring the weather service has ever seen measurable snow in Portland. Kramz estimated the same was true for Forest Grove but didn't have the exact records to back it up.

"Cold air up in Canada is diving southward into the Pacific Northwest, and not just one shot of cold air — we've had several reinforcing shots of cold air," Kramz said. "These low-pressure systems are also tapping into some of that Pacific moisture, so not only colder temperatures but also accumulating snow."

Kramz explained cold wind blowing east out of the Columbia River Gorge is trapped by the coastal range and settles over Forest Grove, which can lead to lower temperatures and higher precipitation levels in western Washington County than the rest of the greater Portland area.

He added the forecast calls for somewhere between a dusting and an inch of snow in places every night this week.

While western Washington County saw the greatest snowfall on the Westside, other areas were affected, too.

In Columbia County, several more school districts canceled classes, including Scappoose, St. Helens and Vernonia.

Felled trees near the Oregon Zoo prompted U.S. Highway 26 to close in between Beaverton and Portland for much of the day, finally reopening mid-Monday afternoon.

Tens of thousands of people throughout the region lost power due to the winter weather.

Washington County has activated severe weather shelters for Monday evening and potentially well into the week, depending on weather conditions.

"People were thinking summertime was here, and then we woke up to snow, so just be prepared," Johnston said. "Leave early, because a tree might be blocking your normal route."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information about an emergency situation near Cornelius.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

