ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Why severe weather shelters didn't open

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNt33_0f6FSU4E00 Multnomah County caught off guard by low temperatures and amount of snow during real April storm.

Downtown Portland received 2 inches of snow overnight, but still, Multnomah County's severe weather shelters remained closed.

The county said the thresholds requiring the shelters to open were not met. Multnomah County opens its severe weather shelters either when temperatures at the Portland International Airport are 25 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees and an inch of precipitation is expected.

"Obviously you know, things took a turn last night. All of the worst case things happened together and we saw a lot of snow this morning when we woke up," said Denis Theriault, deputy communications director for Multnomah County.

The temperature at the Portland International Airport dropped to 33 degrees for about five minutes Monday morning, but otherwise remained above that, according to KOIN Meteorologist Joseph Dames.

The National Weather Service said about one inch of snow fell at the airport.

Theriault said the county is always talking to the National Weather Service and was monitoring what sort of conditions the anticipated storm could bring. He said they were told the temperature would drop to somewhere between 34 and 39 degrees overnight, which is not low enough to require the shelters to open.

"If the forecast changes at, you know, 8, 9, 10 o'clock in the evening, that's awfully late for us to mobilize all the folks we need to get those spaces open, and it's even harder when we're kind of out of our severe weather season," Theriault said.

He said normally the county has shelter providers on-call between November and March to staff the severe weather shelters. In April, the county starts thinking about getting shelters ready for heat events, not winter weather. One severe weather shelter, at 120 S.E. Market St., is currently undergoing renovations to become a longer-term shelter that could open as soon as May.

Typically, the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services will put out an initial call to county and city employees, asking them to staff severe weather shelters when there is a need, Theriault said

He said a sign-up list was never sent to county and city employees for the storm Sunday night into Monday morning because the conditions didn't significantly worsen until late Sunday night.

For Monday night, Theriault said the county is not planning to open severe weather shelters. He said county officials will continue to monitor what meteorologists are saying and if conditions worsen throughout the week, they may decide to open the shelters.

In the meantime, the county is offering winter weather supplies to homeless people in need. He said nonprofits are welcome to visit the county's location at Southwest 5th Avenue and Washington Street to collect the supplies and help distribute them to people . The county offers things like tarps, sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hats, gloves, socks and winter boots.

He said outreach workers will be checking on homeless people in the area in all parts of the county to make sure people have what they need.

Theriault said he hopes many people still have their winter gear on hand from the colder months and that they were able to use it.

Currently, he said there's about 10% available capacity at the county's shelters. It's not much, but if people are interested in finding a warm place to sleep at night, they can call 211 or go to the Transition Projects Resource Center at 650 NW Irving St., in the Bud Clark Commons, to get connected with a shelter.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Severe Weather Awareness: Severe Thunderstorms

What is a Severe Thunderstorm? The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 mph, and/or hail at least 1″ in diameter (the size of a quarter).  There are different types of severe thunderstorms and Iowa sees them all. Single-cell thunderstorms-supercells Multi-cell thunderstorms-Derecho-Bow Echo-Squall Line-QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective […]
IOWA STATE
KSLA

Severe weather possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with some of the great weather that we got treated to across the ArkLaTex. As we turn to a new week that will not be the case as we are tracking strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex tonight and Tuesday morning. While the greatest potential for severe weather will be to our southwest and southeast respectively, all threats will be possible overnight, including tornadoes. On top the severe weather torrential rain is likely early Tuesday morning as well. By Tuesday afternoon our weather will begin to improve and we should be able to stay dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s Wednesday through Friday, but this weekend we should see highs move back towards the 70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WDAM-TV

Forrest County storm shelter opens for Tuesday’s weather threat

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather approaching the Pine Belt Tuesday, residents will be able to go to the Forrest County 361 shelter. The shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. According to Emergency Management Executive Director Glen Moore, the shelter will be...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
WWL

Houma Municipal Auditorium will serve as a temporary severe weather shelter

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Municipal Auditorium will serve as a temporary severe weather shelter for those in need on Tuesday. Those who feel unsafe in their current homes and do not have friends or family to stay with, are invited to stay temporarily at the government building located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. This includes those living in a FEMA or State of Louisiana travel trailer (RV), a modular home, or damaged homes.
HOUMA, LA
Portland Tribune

Snow scrambles schools and commutes in Portland region

UPDATE: PPS joins other districts closing Monday as trees block roads in Metro areaA rare spring snow storm delayed and closed schools throughout the Portland metropolitan region, Monday, April 11. Commuters also were urged to take precautions as a winter weather advisory remained in place. Portland Public Schools and the Banks, Reynolds, West Linn and Wilsonville school districts are among those closing for the day. Many other schools were scheduled to open two hours late. A complete list of closures and delays can be found here.. The winter conditions also impacted morning commutes with several downed trees reported across...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City homeless shelter reopens for 'unusual spring weather'

Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue emergency warming services through April 18 in response to rare spring snowMayor Rachel Lyles Smith said that the "unusual spring weather," which included a rare spring Oregon City snowstorm, forced city commissioners to convene for an emergency session on April 11 to allow Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter through April 18. "Hopefully we can resume to spring weather as quickly as possible," Lyles Smith said. Commissioners unanimously approved temporarily exempting Father's Heart from planning requirements, although the 49-person homeless warming shelter still has to comply with Clackamas Fire requirements...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

US 26 reopens in both directions

UPDATE: Fallen trees shut down the major connection between Portland and Washington County for most of the snowy Monday.The major connection between Portland and Washington County finally reopened after fallen trees were cleared from all lanes of US 26 after a rare Spring snow storm on Monday, April 11. The snow also delayed and closed schools throughout the Portland metropolitan region. Portland Public Schools and the Banks, Reynolds, West Linn and Wilsonville school districts were among those closing for the day. Many other schools opened two hours late. A complete list of closures and delays can be found here.. The...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Temperature#Washington Street#Downtown Portland#Extreme Weather#Koin
Lake Oswego Review

Major West Hills roads to remain closed for days in Portland Oregon

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it will take several days as utility, forestry and other crews work to clear power lines, downed trees.Major roads in upper Northwest and Southwest Portland are likely to remain closed for several days to clear downed trees and power lines, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said following the record-setting April 11 snow storm. "The first substantial April snow in Portland in more than half a century has felled more than 400 trees across the city, felling power lines and blocking major Northwest and Southwest Portland routes that will remain closed for several days," PBOT...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Highway 224 to reopen after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah Safe Rest Village could be first in Portland

All Good Northwest is tapped to oversee Southwest Portland transitional housing site. A new Safe Rest Village at the Sears Army Reserve Center in Southwest Portland could be the first of six to open in Portland. Portland's Safe Rest Village team says a site plan has been submitted to the city for permitting at the armory near Multnomah Village. Materials and site improvements are still being confirmed, but staff in Commissioner Dan Ryan's office say the goal is to get the 40-pod outdoor homeless shelter up and running in May. "It is likely to be our first...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
241
Followers
4K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy