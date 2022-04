The Class 2A FHSAA boys weightlifting state finals will be held Friday, April 22 at Port St. Joe High School and several lifters from Citrus County will be making the trip. Based on results from the Region 2A-2 Meet last week, 12 competitors from county schools performed well enough to advance to the final meet of the season. Four of them will compete in both the traditional (bench press and clan and jerk) and snatch lifts.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO