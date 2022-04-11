State Farm Donates $60,000 To Junior Achievement

Isolation housing for homeless people with COVID-19 will end this week, Eric Kool, director of Polk County Community, Family and Youth Services, announced in a letter to providers Friday.Few people used the service in recent weeks, Kool said.Catch up fast: Polk County and Des Moines launched the program in early 2020 as way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.Recipients were housed in a few area hotels to avoid them sleeping in crowded shelters or crashing with others while they recovered.By the numbers: Just under 400 COVID-infected people and their families have used the program.More than 3,800 nights of housing were provided.What they're saying: Shelters or camps haven't seen high or sustained levels of COVID-19 as health officials previously believed were possible in the early days of the pandemic, Kool wrote.Plus: Widespread vaccination availability and lower community spread has reduced demand for the program.Two hotel admissions were used in more than six weeks, Kool wrote.Of note: Homeless facilities will follow their own protocols and some will isolate COVID-positive people in separate rooms, Kool told Axios.

