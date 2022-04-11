ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Povich Center and Howard Center

 3 days ago

Title IX a mystery to most parents and students, poll says. Title IX is nearly 50 years old, but a new poll has found that nearly three-quarters of students and nearly 60% of parents said they know “nothing at all” about the landmark civil rights law. Federal...

cnsmaryland.org

VTDigger

Howard Center presents 2022 spring community education series

Howard Center’s free and open to the public Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin Spring Community Education Series kicks off on March 28 from 6:00-7:00 pm with a panel discussion and follow up Q&A on “Gambling and its effects”. Our panel will include Dan Hall, LADC, Director of...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Associated Press

Title IX has not meant equality for high school girls sports

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Title IX was designed in part to balance the scales for girls and boys in school-based athletics. Nearly 50 years after Congress passed the sweeping law that guarantees equity in “any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” including high school athletics, girls are stuck in an imperfect system that continues to favor boys.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily Record

Wayne County Care Center

Veteran health care executive Judy Beichler joined the Wayne County Care Center (WCCC) as administrator, according to an announcement by the Wayne County commissioners. She has 35 years of experience in the health care field and has been a licensed administrator for 28 years. “I began my career as a...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
NEWS10 ABC

Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on. “I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Wausau student says politics should not affect decisions about children

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WJHL

TN transgender athlete penalty bill heads to Lee’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will soon decide whether to sign off on adding harsh penalties against public schools in his state that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports. Tennessee’s GOP-controlled Legislature finished advancing the proposal Monday, with Senate Republicans approving the measure 26-5. The House had previously approved the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Oprah, Smithsonian focus on health care racial disparities

Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will executive produce the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.The documentary will coincide with the campaign,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

School systems are 'usurping family responsibility,' Betsy DeVos says

Nationwide battles between parents and school districts over issues like race, gender identity and sexual orientation is evidence that "the system has gone way too far in usurping family responsibility," former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Fox News. "The last two years has really exposed the inclination of the system...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Sports participation by transgender youth: Providers' perspectives

In a new study, providers of care to transgender youth were against the rising tide of legislation restricting participation of transgender youth in gender-segregated sports. Nearly all providers voiced concern that legislation banning transgender youth from sports participation would lead to worsening discrimination and stigmatization, according to the study published in the journal LGBT Health.
SOCIETY

