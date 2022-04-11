ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled Unveils We The Best x Air Jordan 5’s, Plural

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FA7FS_0f6FKOjQ00
Source: @djkhaled / Instagram

DJ Khaled‘s basketball skills may be suspect at best, but the guy does have taste in sneakers. Today (April 11), the famed DJ, producer and influence unveiled his We The Best x Air Jordan 5 collaborations—as in plural.

Taking to his usual social media haunts, Instagram and Twitter, Khaled shared a spot that features vintage Michael Jordan footage along with video of himself on the basketball court. But most importantly, we see images of multiple colorways of a special “We The Best” Air Jordan 5 model. Besides the kicks, there will be a corresponding apparel collection as well.

In total we see four colorways including a light blue, pink/orange, purple and off white/grey, and they all feature icey soles along with “We The Best” logos on the heels of the left shoes where the Jumpman logo usually appears.

“We not playing no games,” said Khaled in an IG clip touting the collab which he boasts is a “meeting.” “We going to show you some greatness. We’re going to have everybody talking. Still in a meeting.”

Khaled has worked with the Jumpman before. His most famed collab is probably the very rare Air Jordan 3 models . like the Father of Asahd and Another One models.

DJ Khaled Unveils We The Best x Air Jordan 5’s, Plural was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Drama Settles Lil Wayne Vs. Jeezy For Best "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Debate

DJ Drama weighed in on a long-running debate on whether Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 or Jeezy's Trap or Die is the best Gangsta Grillz project ever. Performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Drama labeled Trap or Die "the best mixtape of all time," but he walked back that statement during an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal afterward.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Has A Lookalike Running Around Waffle House

There always seems to be someone who looks like another rapper and decides to go ahead and actually act like their “twin.” Drake had one running around a few months ago in Miami and now DJ Khaled has someone impersonating him. On Monday (April 4), footage of DJ...
CELEBRITIES
