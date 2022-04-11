ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Will NOT Be Joining Twitter Board, MAGA Land Drops New Conspiracy Theory

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r79wV_0f6FIwNC00
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

MAGA Twitter’s hope of Elon Musk being Donald Trump’s savior has been put on ice.

In a stunning and swift reversal, Twitter’s largest shareholder Elon Musk aka Bootleg Tony Stark, will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal announced in a tweet Sunday evening (Apr.10).

“Elon has joined not to join our board,” Agrawal wrote in a memo he had sent to the company staff. Musk’s joining the board was “contingent on a background check and formal acceptance.”

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal continued. “I believe this is for the best.”

The decision has spawned tons of reactions from those against his naming to the board and MAGA land, who saw this as some sort of victory for “free speech.” Those against the idea who didn’t care for the Telsa electric car peddler influencing their favorite social media medium’s direction saw this as a huge victory and breathed a sigh of relief while sipping on MAGA tears.

Of course, like always, MAGA land found a way to flip this seemingly “bad news” into another bat shit conspiracy theory. Now they are claiming Musk is not joining Twitter’s board opens the door for him to purchase Twitter or gain more control in the company by buying more shares. We wished we were joking, but this is indeed a thing.

Musk, who notoriously gets his rocks off when anything he does affects the stock market, more than likely enjoyed seeing Twitter shares “tumble more than 8% to less than $43 a share at 4 a.m. ET before recovering slightly,” CNBC reports.

Who knows what mad scheme Elon Musk is working on with this, but one thing is undoubtedly clear, Trump is not coming back. HA.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Elon Musk Will NOT Be Joining Twitter Board, MAGA Land Drops New Conspiracy Theory was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. These people are nuts

2. LOL, what?

3. YES

4. GOOD

5. Straight insanity

6.

7.

8.

9. It’s not happening

10. Who’s gonna tell her?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

Less than 24 hours after revealing in an SEC filing that he’d taken a huge stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Elon Musk has begun to throw his considerable influence around with the social media company. Musk, has had a long and complicated relationship with the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

Investors have become accustomed to Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report chief executive, making spectacular announcements. He has a knack for surprising them when they least expect it. But what he seems to like even more is the game of cat and mouse with the business community. The billionaire likes to keep everyone guessing what his next move is going to be.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Twitter 'desperately' needs Elon Musk: Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes

Former California Congressman Devin Nunes, who now runs Donald Trump's app Truth Social, argued on Thursday that Twitter "desperately" needs Elon Musk given the social media company is a "ghost town." "There is not very much activity over at Twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Elon Musk Asks 'Is A New Platform Need?': Changing Twitter Logo From A Bird To A Doge Would Be 'Sickkk'

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to question if a new social media platform needs to be created to challenge Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk asked if the time has come for a new platform to replace Twitter. He said the company has a unique responsibility when it comes to being the primary platform for public discourse.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
124
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy