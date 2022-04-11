Elon Musk Will NOT Be Joining Twitter Board, MAGA Land Drops New Conspiracy Theory

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

MAGA Twitter’s hope of Elon Musk being Donald Trump’s savior has been put on ice.

In a stunning and swift reversal, Twitter’s largest shareholder Elon Musk aka Bootleg Tony Stark, will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal announced in a tweet Sunday evening (Apr.10).

“Elon has joined not to join our board,” Agrawal wrote in a memo he had sent to the company staff. Musk’s joining the board was “contingent on a background check and formal acceptance.”

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal continued. “I believe this is for the best.”

The decision has spawned tons of reactions from those against his naming to the board and MAGA land, who saw this as some sort of victory for “free speech.” Those against the idea who didn’t care for the Telsa electric car peddler influencing their favorite social media medium’s direction saw this as a huge victory and breathed a sigh of relief while sipping on MAGA tears.

Of course, like always, MAGA land found a way to flip this seemingly “bad news” into another bat shit conspiracy theory. Now they are claiming Musk is not joining Twitter’s board opens the door for him to purchase Twitter or gain more control in the company by buying more shares. We wished we were joking, but this is indeed a thing.

Musk, who notoriously gets his rocks off when anything he does affects the stock market, more than likely enjoyed seeing Twitter shares “tumble more than 8% to less than $43 a share at 4 a.m. ET before recovering slightly,” CNBC reports.

Who knows what mad scheme Elon Musk is working on with this, but one thing is undoubtedly clear, Trump is not coming back. HA.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Elon Musk Will NOT Be Joining Twitter Board, MAGA Land Drops New Conspiracy Theory was originally published on hiphopwired.com

