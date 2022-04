BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association says there are 100 guided runners registered for this year’s Boston Marathon. A guided runner is someone who gives verbal cues to visually impaired or blind runners and helps them navigate the course. One of those guides is Taylor Slesinski, who hasn’t even met the man she’ll be guiding on Monday. She will meet Peter Field for the first time at the marathon expo Saturday when they pick up their race numbers. Slesinski will be his eyes on race day, alerting him to potholes, curbs and everything in between. “When we think of someone who has a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO