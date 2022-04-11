Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Site Closed April 24 - July 22
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Drop-Off Site, located at the Resource Recovery Facility, 605 Dimeo Lane, will be temporarily closed for facility improvements from April 24...
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
FARMINGTON — A free household hazardous waste collection day is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and unincorporated parts of San Juan County are invited to bring their...
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County 2022 Hazardous Waste Day will be held June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School. The Vicksburg Post reported the following items can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event: Batteries Used motor oil Antifreeze Insecticides Tires Pesticides Aerosols Acids Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, […]
Plaistow and Atkinson, N.H., are again participating in a multi-town Municipal Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in April. The towns are also joined by Danville, Hampstead, Chester and Kingston Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main St., Plaistow. Proof of residency is required and there...
A new food waste drop-off pilot program launched at the Millfair Compost Center. This program partnered with Conservation Compost to bring Erie County’s first municipal food waste program to the public. There will be a monthly fee of $15 to get a bucket with a one month supply of compostable liners. The Millcreek Township recycling […]
Curbside Yard Waste will be collected by Republic Services beginning on Tuesday, April 19. Residents should place all material in paper bags or in open barrels (clearly marked “yard waste”) at the curb by Monday evening, 4/18. Acceptable material includes. Leaf litter, pine needles & yard trimmings. Weed...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee environmental officials say crews will be in Fayette, Hamblen and Roane counties this weekend to collect hazardous waste. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its mobile household hazardous waste collection units will be in the three counties on Saturday. There is no cost...
