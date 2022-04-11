ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Site Closed April 24 - July 22

 1 day ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Drop-Off Site, located at the Resource Recovery Facility, 605 Dimeo Lane, will be temporarily closed for facility improvements from April 24...

