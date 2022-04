PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Allister Adel announced Monday afternoon that she will be resigning from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Her announcement comes after her office dropped around 180 misdemeanor criminal cases because charges weren’t filed on time. Hours later, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors accepted Adel’s resignation and voted to hold a special election to fill the office. The board will appoint a new county attorney until the election. “Today, I announce my decision to resign as the Maricopa County Attorney effective Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Voters supported me in November 2020 as the first woman elected to be Maricopa County Attorney, and it is an honor I will always cherish.”

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 23 DAYS AGO