The best drag brunches in Los Angeles

What, exactly, does L.A. taste like to you? Some might extol the virtues of a glorious street taco, the first bite into a luscious SGV dumpling or even a Double-Double fresh off the plane from LAX. For now, and perhaps forevermore, my honest, unfiltered answer would be the bluefin tuna tostada with salsa fresca at Manzke. That the newly opened tasting menu concept above Bicyclette—which Time Out crowned the city’s best new restaurant of 2021—is excellent comes as no surprise, but the extent to which the eponymously named eatery raises the bar would astound even the most grizzled veterans of the L.A. fine dining scene, and arguably the global one as well.
Comments / 0