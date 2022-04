Within hours of Tuesday’s shooting on the New York City subway, in which 10 people were struck and 13 more were otherwise wounded — none, miraculously with life-threatening injuries — the attack had been folded into a broader narrative about rising crimes rates, both in New York City and around the country. "I'm committing all the resources of our state to fight this surge of crime, this insanity that is seizing our city, because we want to get back to normal,” Gov. Kathy Hochul declared at a news conference.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO