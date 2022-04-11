ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

National Water Safety Month

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Pediatric drowning rates reached a 10-year record high. National Water Safety Month is May ... Water is a "silent killer"...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

ABC Action News

Tampa Bay's newest glamping site opens at Hillsborough River State Park

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Get ready to camp in style at one of the best nature parks in Central Florida!. Timberline Glamping offers resort-style tents for rent at Hillsborough River State Park, located only 30 minutes outside of Tampa. Combining luxury and the great outdoors, these extra-spacious completely furnished Safari...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Florida Health
ABC Action News

Affordable housing projects coming, but housing crisis remains

TAMPA, Fla — Twenty-eight affordable housing units are now filled with residents in East Tampa. It's nowhere near enough to meet the housing crisis in the area, but Tampa and several other communities are starting to make some progress in the fight. “Throughout my struggling and homeless hardship and...
TAMPA, FL
WEHT/WTVW

IDOL promotes Ladder Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Chutes and Ladders is fun as a board game but the real life version can be dangerous. The Illinois Department of Labor’s (IDOL) Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) is joining the American Ladder Institute to teach ladder safety at home and at work. The American Ladder Institute promotes the safe […]
ABC Action News

Hillsborough County nonprofits benefit from safety net grants

TAMPA, Fla. — As homebuilding costs continue to rise, nonprofits that specialize in building homes for families in need continue to struggle amid a major decline in donations and volunteers. However, there's relief in sight, just call it a safety net. One of the many nonprofits in Hillsborough County...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
#Water Safety#Auction#Wstf Founder
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 8-10

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 8-10), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus at 4075 James C. Ray Dr, Lakeland. Cost: $45/day for adults | $20/day for kids (7-17)...
TAMPA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hargrove Foundation holds Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament

The Hargrove Foundation is excited to welcome guests to their annual Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament! This lively crawfish boil and golf tournament will take place on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama. The two-day celebratory Crawfish Classic kickoff party will include live music, silent auctions and more. The golf tournament will feature both morning and afternoon tee times, all benefiting the Hargrove Foundation.
POINT CLEAR, AL
ABC Action News

Century-old museum collection reveals birds nesting earlier

CHICAGO — It’s springtime, and the birds are chirping as they begin to build their nests. Researchers say the hands-on clock is turning back, though it happens like clockwork each year. Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs much earlier than a century ago. Locked inside...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC Action News

Taking inventory of our health and diets

Spring feels like the perfect time for us all to take inventory of our health and our diets. Acccording to the CDC, over 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes-and a whopping 96 million people are pre-diabetic. But as one newly diagnosed Type 2 Diabetic found out, a few simple swaps with Splenda can make a huge difference!
DIETS
ABC Action News

Cans for Comedy

We are raising awareness and donations to benefit Homeless Helping Homeless by providing a free weekly open mic comedy show, "Cans for Comedy", where folks can bring in clothing and canned goods at Bay Cannon Beer Company, 2106 W. Main Street, Tampa Fl, 33607 Talking Point #2: Homeless Helping Homeless provides permanent, transitional and emergency housing and is one of just 14 peer run crisis organizations in the entire United States. Talking Point #3: We have weekly headlining comics to feature for our guests. April 13th, LA comic, Jay Hewlett (BET,Comedy Store,Improv) April 20th,-William Sloan (Sirius XM, HULU, Tivid Studios) May 4th, Tommy Bell-(Coconut's Comedy Club)
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Easy Easter Entertaining!

Easter means family, fun and hosting! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great Easter entertaining and decorating ideas to host the perfect get together this Easter. Featured Items. Decorate and get in the Easter spirit with crafts. Prep your Easter morning meal. Visit JimmyDean.com for...
CELEBRATIONS

