The Bachelor - LIVE on Stage!

ABC Action News
 1 day ago

The Bachelor Live On Stage allows fans to experience an insider’s perspective of a thrilling night at the mansion....

www.abcactionnews.com

Atlanta News

Rodney Matthews Joins The Bachelor Live On Stage April 10 at The Fox Theatre

WHO: Rodney Mathews from Season 18 of The Bachelorette will join the Bachelor Live on Stage in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre. WHAT: The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you’ve been watching on TV for years. Experience the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party with a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Becca Kufrin and featuring one incredible man from a recent season as your on-stage Bachelor. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates and rose ceremonies – it’s an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached. Tickets are available at foxtheatre.org.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

The Bachelor: Live On Stage May Just Be the Dramatic Journey You Needed

Watch: Becca Kufrin & Andrew Spencer EXCITED for Bachelor Live Tour. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Clayton Echard: The worst Bachelor ever?

"Congratulations are in order! On Monday night, Clayton Echard officially beat out some stiff competition (hi, Juan Pablo and Pilot Pete) to secure the impressive title of Worst Bachelor Ever," says Jordan Julian. "The first episode of the excruciating two-part season finale opened with the aptly-dubbed Rose Ceremony from Hell, in which Clayton continued to show no remorse for his disastrous break-up from Susie last week. He was back on his self-pitying bullsh*t, claiming that he’s just trying to be honest while in fact lying through his blindingly white teeth." ALSO: Colton Underwood says a Bachelor producer texted him a head's up that Cassie Randolph was appearing on last night's episode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Cinema Blend

Young Sheldon's Season 5 Finale Guest Stars Were Revealed, And One Has Direct Ties To The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon Season 5 is a big season for the CBS series thus far, as a shocking canonical twist marked a shift in the show's tone slightly. While it’s safe to assume Young Sheldon might skew a bit more dramatic on occasion, the fun will never stop completely. In fact, CinemaBlend can reveal that two very magical guest stars will appear in the upcoming season finale in the form of the legendary Penn and Teller, which should be very exciting for fans of The Big Bang Theory.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney Plus After 30 Seasons on ABC

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus. News of the move was first reported by Deadline. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
UPI News

Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79

April 5 (UPI) -- Bobby Rydell, a teenage idol from the 1960s known for songs like "Wild One" and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film Bye Bye Birdie, has died. He was 79. Rydell died Tuesday in Abington, Pa., his representatives told Variety, Rolling Stone and the New York Times. The cause of death was pneumonia complications that were unrelated to COVID-19.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

