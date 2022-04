After five years, Dr. Ruth Simmons is stepping down as president of Prairie View A&M University. According to KTRK-TV, Simmons, who joined the HBCU in 2017, said in a statement: "Be assured that while I will step down from the presidency, my work for Prairie View A&M will not cease. Many supporters from around the country have initiated programs and offered support to the University, and I must assure them not only of my unwavering gratitude but also of my continued dedication to fulfilling the promises made to them when they elected to partner with and support the University."

COLLEGES ・ 29 DAYS AGO