Conor Benn: This year is the year I win a world title

BARRY HEARN says a mega fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury must happen within the next 18 months – or it may never take place at all. SunSport is serialising the autobiography of popular promoter Hearn, who has been at the forefront of British sport for 45 years, this week.
Chris van Heerden has dismissed Conor Benn's boxing ability ahead of their 12-round Welterweight clash for the WBA Continental Title this Saturday April 16 at the AO Arena in Manchester, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia), labelling the 25-year-old an "emotional, angry fighter". The former IBO...
Conor Benn insists he will not throw away six years of sacrifice as the welterweight contender vows to 'throw everything' at Chris van Heerden on Saturday night. 'The Destroyer' is on the periphery of a world title shot after a stellar 2021, in which he strolled past Samuel Vargas, Adrian Granados and Chris Algieri, but he now faces an experienced southpaw in a challenge he's expected to overcome.
Promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t want Mikaela Mayer to put the cart before the horse. The Matchroom Boxing head believes IBF/WBO 130-pound titlist Mayer must focus on trying to unify her own division before she can think about moving up to challenge the winner of the 135-pound undisputed championship bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
TYSON FURY and Dillian Whyte's heavyweight clash looks all set to go ahead after the duo returned negative drug samples in their latest round of tests. The battle of Britain encounter for the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium is scheduled for April 23. As part of the WBC's "Clean...
Former unified welterweight champion Zab Judah has given his take on the upcoming welterweight unification between WBC, IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas. The fight takes place Saturday, April 16 live on Showtime PPV from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a...
Eddie Hearn, promoter for unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn, indicates that veteran Chris Van Heerden will be the final test before colliding with the bigger names at 147-pounds. Benn will face Van Heerden this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena. Van Heerden has only been stopped once, in 2015, when...
Triller Fight Club may be out of the Jake Paul business (as well as the Mike Tyson business), but that won’t stop the combat sports promotion from staging its latest and greatest pay-per-view (PPV) rivalry, which continues on July 16 in Mexico City when former heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. battles kickboxing icon Tyrone Spong.
Dillian Whyte has broken his silence ten days ahead of the biggest fight of his career. The longtime top-rated heavyweight contender took to social media for the first time since his upcoming challenge of lineal/WBC heavyweight champion was formally announced. The pair of British heavyweights are due to meet atop an April 23 Pay-Per-View event from the famed Wembley Stadium in London, which Whyte has finally chosen to acknowledge.
By Scott Gilfoid: David Haye is advising Anthony Joshua to bend the rules a bit in his rematch against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to gain an advantage over him. Joshua tried playing by the rules last September when he fought the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk at the Tottenham...
DILLIAN WHYTE finally broke his Tyson Fury big-fight silence and vowed to punish Team Gyspy King for trying to mug him off. The 34-year-old Body Snatcher refused to attend March’s launch press conference and went over a month without evening mentioning the 94,000 sellout and all-English PPV showdown on his social media.
You can’t blame Yordenis Ugas for his dismissive perspective on odds. Shawn Porter was a 6-1 favorite versus Ugas ahead of their fight for Porter’s WBC welterweight title in March 2019. And Manny Pacquiao was nearly a 3-1 favorite by the time he squared off against Ugas on August 21.
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. The first three months of the year have seen some incredible action and valiant returns to the ring, but the upcoming stretch of fights this spring may rival any stretch in recent history. Kicking off with Gennady Golovkin and...
If it was entirely up to Eddie Hearn, the heavyweight title rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk would take place in London, site of the first bout and Joshua’s hometown. But according to the head of Matchroom Boxing in a recent interview, the fight may end up in...
