Combat Sports

Conor Benn: This year is the year I win a world title

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish welterweight Conor Benn tells Steve Bunce that he believes 2022 is...

www.bbc.com

Boxing Scene

Chris Van Heerden: I'm a Much Better Boxer Than Conor Benn

Chris van Heerden has dismissed Conor Benn's boxing ability ahead of their 12-round Welterweight clash for the WBA Continental Title this Saturday April 16 at the AO Arena in Manchester, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia), labelling the 25-year-old an "emotional, angry fighter". The former IBO...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'He's my world title fight': Conor Benn vows to throw everything at Chris van Heerden as he closes in on the welterweight elite... while 'The Heat' emotionally says he wishes his father was here to watch him fight after his murder three years ago

Conor Benn insists he will not throw away six years of sacrifice as the welterweight contender vows to 'throw everything' at Chris van Heerden on Saturday night. 'The Destroyer' is on the periphery of a world title shot after a stellar 2021, in which he strolled past Samuel Vargas, Adrian Granados and Chris Algieri, but he now faces an experienced southpaw in a challenge he's expected to overcome.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Zab Judah: Errol Spence is a Throwback Fighter, He Has Throwback Qualities

Former unified welterweight champion Zab Judah has given his take on the upcoming welterweight unification between WBC, IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas. The fight takes place Saturday, April 16 live on Showtime PPV from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Hearn: This Will Be Last Test Before Conor Benn Jumps in With Elite Names

Eddie Hearn, promoter for unbeaten welterweight contender Conor Benn, indicates that veteran Chris Van Heerden will be the final test before colliding with the bigger names at 147-pounds. Benn will face Van Heerden this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena. Van Heerden has only been stopped once, in 2015, when...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Tyrone Spong headlines Triller boxing PPV on July 16 in Mexico City

Triller Fight Club may be out of the Jake Paul business (as well as the Mike Tyson business), but that won’t stop the combat sports promotion from staging its latest and greatest pay-per-view (PPV) rivalry, which continues on July 16 in Mexico City when former heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. battles kickboxing icon Tyrone Spong.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Whyte: I'm Ready, Looking Forward To Seeing Everyone On The 23rd Of April

Dillian Whyte has broken his silence ten days ahead of the biggest fight of his career. The longtime top-rated heavyweight contender took to social media for the first time since his upcoming challenge of lineal/WBC heavyweight champion was formally announced. The pair of British heavyweights are due to meet atop an April 23 Pay-Per-View event from the famed Wembley Stadium in London, which Whyte has finally chosen to acknowledge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

David Haye wants Joshua to bend the rules in Usyk rematch

By Scott Gilfoid: David Haye is advising Anthony Joshua to bend the rules a bit in his rematch against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to gain an advantage over him. Joshua tried playing by the rules last September when he fought the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk at the Tottenham...
COMBAT SPORTS
