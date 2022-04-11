Conor Benn: This year is the year I win a world title

Conor Benn insists he will not throw away six years of sacrifice as the welterweight contender vows to 'throw everything' at Chris van Heerden on Saturday night. 'The Destroyer' is on the periphery of a world title shot after a stellar 2021, in which he strolled past Samuel Vargas, Adrian Granados and Chris Algieri, but he now faces an experienced southpaw in a challenge he's expected to overcome.

