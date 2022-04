As we look ahead to a new week, let’s also take stock of what’s come before. This past week, we met the new co-owners of the Towne House on Purchase Street who are taking over as Jasiel Correia’s wife, Jenny, steps aside. We also covered a tragic house fire in the Highlands, took note of a new potential controversy brewing in the city police department, and more. Check out what you may have missed, here.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO