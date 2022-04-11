On Sunday, in your Roses and Thorns section of The Lima News, you gave a well-deserved thorn to the prosecutors trying the case against the three Delphos educators accused of child endangerment. You printed, “If the case was not strong enough to even start the trial Tuesday, it shouldn’t have been filed.” As you said, “It was a waste for taxpayers, who had to pay for the prosecution and the defense, and the boondoggle sullied the reputations of these educators.”

