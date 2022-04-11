Justin A. Bryan, 33, of 1513 Oakland Parkway, Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $150 fine. Thomas Garner III, 56, of 818 E Third St, Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. April...
The following individuals were indicted Monday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. John M. Andres, 38, 485 E. Main St., Fort Jennings; domestic violence and assault. Felipe Martinez, 46, 608 Ohio St., Leipsic; domestic violence and assault. Jason P. Schnipke, 43, 10428 Road H, Ottawa; burglary, menacing by stalking and criminal trespassing.
700 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Sunday. 100 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Sunday. 700 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Sunday. 300 block of...
KENTON — The Rhinehart United Methodist Women will be sponsoring their 21st annual spring craft/vendor/home show, on Saturday, April 9th. The show will be held in the Community Building and Arts and Craft building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Letson Ave., Kenton. Show hours will be from 9...
LIMA — The Ohio Theatre Lima is set to host the Avante Garage Theatre Company open house event. Actors, singers, dancers, musicians, designers, directors, writers, choreographers, theatre technicians and more are invited to attend. The event is at The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North Street, Lima.,...
CRIDERSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Clementz are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private celebration. Clementz and the former Karen Shaw were married April 8, 1972, at St. John Catholic Church in Lima. The couple has three children, Colonel Dominic (Melissa) Clementz, of Edwards AFB, California; Chad...
OTTAWA — Jane Timken’s campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman after this year made a stop in Ottawa on Saturday. Flanked by former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, Timken visited the area following Friday’s funeral for slain Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis.
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Closed, remote learning day. Assignments posted by 10 a.m. Allen East schools: Closed. Apollo Career Center: Closed. Bath schools: Closed, remote learning day. Bluffton schools: Three-hour delay, two-year kindergarten canceled. Brookhill Center: Closed. Celina schools:...
ELIDA — The Village of Elida will hold a meeting to discuss placing public gas aggregation on the November ballot. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12th at the Town Hall, 406 E. Main St., Elida.
LIMA — An Earth Day Awareness Celebration will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Faurot Park Rotary Pavilion, Lima. Entertainment includes Wendy and Phill, Brett Pronthro, Terrapin Moon, poetry and speakers, a kid’s tent featuring hands-on activities and an information tent featuring electric vehicles.
LIMA — There will be a Picnic with a Princess or Superhero event from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Whitetail Acres Wedding and Event venue, 2276 W. Breese Road, Lima. Join Ice Queen, Cinderella and Spider-hero for the picnic. One more superhero...
OTTAWA - Join Adam Hershberger, Edward Jones financial advisor at the Putnam County District Libray’s Ottawa Location, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa. The seminar will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18 with the topic being “Retirement: Making Your Money Last.”. Please register by calling 419-523-3747 ext. 200.
I am writing to correct some serious misinformation contained in a letter from Louis Devault printed in the April 10 edition of The Lima News and to hopefully repair the damage caused in that letter to the reputation of local corporate labor attorney Nadia Lampton. Devault complains about Lampton going...
VAN WERT — Bomb threats were phoned in to Van Wert, Wapakoneta and other schools in the area on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Van Wert Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a threat was made to Van Wert High School. The school was searched and no bomb was found.
On Sunday, in your Roses and Thorns section of The Lima News, you gave a well-deserved thorn to the prosecutors trying the case against the three Delphos educators accused of child endangerment. You printed, “If the case was not strong enough to even start the trial Tuesday, it shouldn’t have been filed.” As you said, “It was a waste for taxpayers, who had to pay for the prosecution and the defense, and the boondoggle sullied the reputations of these educators.”
PANDORA — There will be an Easter sunrise service beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17 at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St., Pandora. The service will include a play enacted by the Pandora/Gilboa Confirmation class. There will be a breakfast following the service beginning at 8:15...
LIMA — A new race event featuring a two-mile obstacle course for individuals or teams will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Allen County fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit the Allen County K9 team, Allen County Dive Team and Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is open for the 12th annual Dragons 5k this July. The Dragons 5k will be held on Saturday, July 16 beginning at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark. There are options to participate in person or virtually. Online participants can complete the race on their own time and input their time by July 16.
HARROD — TGMA Gospel Music presents Gospel Praise Gathering at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24. The performance will be held at Auglaize Free United Baptist, 11890 State Route 309, Harrod.
LIMA — The Ahl Family will be hosting its 29th annual Easter Dinner from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16 via drive-thru at the front entrance of the Wingate Hotel, 175 W. Market St., Lima. There will be 600 bags of unprepared food available on a first-come, first-served...
