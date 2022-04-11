3 Exquisite Hairdos That Will Get The Ton Talking At L.A.’s Next ‘Bridgerton’ Ball

Dearest readers, the time has come to don your most splendid frocks and step before the Queen’s merciless eyes at L.A.’s dazzling Bridgerton Experience. To ensure you don’t plummet to unthinkable depths of irrelevance, you’ll need pristinely groomed locks.

To spare you from a glimmer of displeasure, we went to The Powder Room to pick up all the tips and tricks you could need to shine this social season. Here are 3 modern twists on Regency-era do’s that will have the upper crust swooning:

Table Of Contents

Long, Lush & Lady-Like

Competing for the ’Diamond of the Season’ involves a fair amount of parading around an elegant ballroom and swooshing your way through a flurry of scandal— all while keeping every follicle in place. With this style, you get to let your hair down but maintain a polished look.

Step 1: Part your hair down the middle and separate it into sections

Step 2: Use a hair iron to straighten your hair, taming it layer by layer

Step 3: Take two wide sections of hair from the front parting and pin up the rest

Step 4: Tie the two smoothed strands together in a ponytail behind the ears—to keep them pricked up for any tidbits on members of the Ton.

Step 5: Drop the rest of the hair and spray to hold it in place. Repeat the spray over the “hairband” to achieve an ultra-shiny finish.

High Society Curls

You already have exaggerated hemlines and excessive amounts of tulle to navigate at a Regency romp. This half-up ponytail with curls cascading over the shoulders is perfect for nimble-footed ladies that want to rule the dancefloor without further obstacles.

Step 1: Part your hair into sections and use a curling iron to create tight ringlets, starting with the lower section [TIP: curl away from your face, and leave out the end piece of your hair – pictured below – for a more natural curl]

Step 2: Work your way around the head and spray it with extra hold hairspray for sculpted curls

Step 3: Unclip the top section and prepare it with hairspray

Step 4: Use a parting comb and section off the top half of your hair from the top of your ears up

Step 5: Spray the bristles of your hairbrush to tame flyaways

Step 6: Brush the hair in an upward motion and gather the hair above the crown then continue to smooth out the hair

Step 6: Secure the ponytail with a hairband

Step 7: Make sure it’s tightly in place

Step 8: Pull out a thin strand of hair and wrap it around the base, covering the band

Step 9: Clip down the end with a hairpin

Step 10: Comb forward the baby hairs

Step 11: Paste them down by applying a light gel with your fingers

Step 12: Sculpt your edges with a small brush and frame the face as you’d like [TIP: a toothbrush works perfectly!]

Step 13: Add structure and spice up the look with a copper wire binding [TIP: you can find these at any craft store]

Step 14: Tighten the ponytail and adorn it with jewels, flowers, butterfly clips, ribbons or anything you wish!

Off-Duty Debutante

One should never compete with the Queen’s elaborate towers of tresses, housing everything from bird cages to royal secrets. Instead, make a statement against the opulent backdrop with a pared-back braided crown.

Step 1: Collect a portion of hair along the front of your hairline and separate it into three equal pieces

Step 2: Cross the strands underneath each other one by one and work your way around the head, gathering more hair as you go [TIP: braid the hair under, rather than over]

Step 3: Secure it with a band and repeat on the other side

Step 4: Connect the ends and close the crown with bobby pins to finish off the foundation of this Bridgerton hair look

Step 5: Even out the braid and shape the crown with a parting comb

Step 6: Spray, spray, spray!

Step 7: Bejewel with cute bobby pins

Once you’re Recencycore-ready , it’s time to wander through the wisteria-lined archway and mingle with members of the Ton.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

April 13, 2022 18:30