3 Exquisite Hairdos That Will Get The Ton Talking At L.A.’s Next ‘Bridgerton’ Ball

By Ashlyn Davis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udTZn_0f6EAHL800

Dearest readers, the time has come to don your most splendid frocks and step before the Queen’s merciless eyes at L.A.’s dazzling Bridgerton Experience. To ensure you don’t plummet to unthinkable depths of irrelevance, you’ll need pristinely groomed locks.

To spare you from a glimmer of displeasure, we went to The Powder Room to pick up all the tips and tricks you could need to shine this social season. Here are 3 modern twists on Regency-era do’s that will have the upper crust swooning:

Table Of Contents

  1. Long, Lush & Lady-Like
  2. High Society Curls
  3. Off-Duty Debutante

Long, Lush & Lady-Like

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SujEi_0f6EAHL800

Competing for the ’Diamond of the Season’ involves a fair amount of parading around an elegant ballroom and swooshing your way through a flurry of scandal— all while keeping every follicle in place. With this style, you get to let your hair down but maintain a polished look.

Step 1: Part your hair down the middle and separate it into sections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuFio_0f6EAHL800
Step 2: Use a hair iron to straighten your hair, taming it layer by layer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KSEH_0f6EAHL800
Step 3: Take two wide sections of hair from the front parting and pin up the rest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgW27_0f6EAHL800
Step 4: Tie the two smoothed strands together in a ponytail behind the ears—to keep them pricked up for any tidbits on members of the Ton.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOoSb_0f6EAHL800
Step 5: Drop the rest of the hair and spray to hold it in place. Repeat the spray over the “hairband” to achieve an ultra-shiny finish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVNe2_0f6EAHL800

High Society Curls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5zHA_0f6EAHL800

You already have exaggerated hemlines and excessive amounts of tulle to navigate at a Regency romp. This half-up ponytail with curls cascading over the shoulders is perfect for nimble-footed ladies that want to rule the dancefloor without further obstacles.

Step 1: Part your hair into sections and use a curling iron to create tight ringlets, starting with the lower section [TIP: curl away from your face, and leave out the end piece of your hair – pictured below – for a more natural curl]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088K6D_0f6EAHL800
Step 2: Work your way around the head and spray it with extra hold hairspray for sculpted curls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuZvV_0f6EAHL800
Step 3: Unclip the top section and prepare it with hairspray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3No7IG_0f6EAHL800
Step 4: Use a parting comb and section off the top half of your hair from the top of your ears up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2mYM_0f6EAHL800
Step 5: Spray the bristles of your hairbrush to tame flyaways
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bizic_0f6EAHL800
Step 6: Brush the hair in an upward motion and gather the hair above the crown then continue to smooth out the hair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pl0RR_0f6EAHL800
Step 6: Secure the ponytail with a hairband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOn01_0f6EAHL800
Step 7: Make sure it’s tightly in place
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNoeH_0f6EAHL800
Step 8: Pull out a thin strand of hair and wrap it around the base, covering the band
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWssv_0f6EAHL800
Step 9: Clip down the end with a hairpin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lny3L_0f6EAHL800
Step 10: Comb forward the baby hairs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycr3Y_0f6EAHL800
Step 11: Paste them down by applying a light gel with your fingers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMbFJ_0f6EAHL800
Step 12:  Sculpt your edges with a small brush and frame the face as you’d like [TIP: a toothbrush works perfectly!]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROxBj_0f6EAHL800
Step 13:  Add structure and spice up the look with a copper wire binding [TIP: you can find these at any craft store]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8QY4_0f6EAHL800
Step 14: Tighten the ponytail and adorn it with jewels, flowers, butterfly clips, ribbons or anything you wish!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pr5F8_0f6EAHL800

Off-Duty Debutante

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcB32_0f6EAHL800

One should never compete with the Queen’s elaborate towers of tresses, housing everything from bird cages to royal secrets. Instead, make a statement against the opulent backdrop with a pared-back braided crown.

Step 1: Collect a portion of hair along the front of your hairline and separate it into three equal pieces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSJzH_0f6EAHL800
Step 2: Cross the strands underneath each other one by one and work your way around the head, gathering more hair as you go [TIP: braid the hair under, rather than over]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTOWw_0f6EAHL800
Step 3: Secure it with a band and repeat on the other side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174PbY_0f6EAHL800
Step 4: Connect the ends and close the crown with bobby pins to finish off the foundation of this Bridgerton hair look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjMwY_0f6EAHL800
Step 5: Even out the braid and shape the crown with a parting comb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdOIX_0f6EAHL800
Step 6: Spray, spray, spray!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqDdA_0f6EAHL800
Step 7: Bejewel with cute bobby pins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFm0g_0f6EAHL800

Once you’re Recencycore-ready , it’s time to wander through the wisteria-lined archway and mingle with members of the Ton.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

