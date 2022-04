QuickChek Corp. has received a top honor in recognition of its ongoing support of the military community. QuickChek vice president of marketing and operations Don Leech, corporate security manager Lou Linares and community involvement coordinator Heather Stillman accepted the Seven Seals Award from the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program which recognizes employers who support and value the employment and military service of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve.

