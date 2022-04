(Greenfield) Bradley Gebbie’s individual title at Shenandoah on Tuesday has been big early season highlight for the Nodaway Valley boys golf squad. The Wolverines are showing some promise in the limited opportunities they’ve had thus far to compete. Head coach Joel Klobnak was pleased with the 4th place performance at Shenandoah this week. “I was actually pretty impressed with how they played especially with the weather. We had some pretty strong wind gusts and I thought that was really going to hamper the scores. We went into it preparing for some strong winds. I told them to keep the clubs short and the goal was to keep down the middle. There was a little struggle among some of the guys that normally placed higher. Bradley seemed to be able to cut the wind on every shot and his putts are definitely what kept him atop the leaderboard.”

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO