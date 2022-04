Reynoldsburg City Council is reviewing the city’s fireworks ordinance ahead of a new state law that would permit Ohioans to legally shoot off fireworks on certain holidays beginning July 1. House Bill 172, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in November, makes Ohio the 49th state to legalize the use of consumer fireworks. However, the law also allows communities to opt out and continue their bans on fireworks, as is now state law. ...

REYNOLDSBURG, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO