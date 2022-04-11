ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Two WashCo schools receive grants from Trail Blazers Foundation

By Troy Shinn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DC6ke_0f6DpAYT00 The money will go to support bilingual books at Eastwood Elementary and school programs at Aloha-Huber Park Elementary.

Two schools in Washington County are receiving money through the Portland Trail Blazers Foundation's "Take It to the Court for Education" grant program, it was announced last week in a press release.

Eastwood Elementary School, in the Hillsboro School District, and Aloha-Huber Park K-8 School, in the Beaverton School District, are both receiving some of the $125,000 for various school activities across Oregon.

At Eastwood Elementary, $3,000 is going toward bilingual English-Spanish books for the library. School officials said this was key, since English and Spanish are both spoken at Eastwood and it is officially considered a dual language school.

"These books will help students learn and grow as they navigate into the community as fine adults," said school spokesperson Dyanna Mackall. "They are the future."

At Aloha-Huber Park, money will go toward supporting various after school programs and school-run events, including Action Civics and Ballet Folklórico, the press release states.

In total, awards were given to 18 schools around the state. The grant application period opened in January and over 240 schools applied, says the press release. It's a relatively new grant issued through the Trail Blazers Foundation, with the first awards given during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 basketball seasons.

"We are very excited to continue the 'Take It to the Court for Education' program and directly support so many students, teachers and families," said Annie Klug, Trail Blazers Foundation executive director, in the press release. "From new athletic equipment to robotics programming, these grants will positively impact kids and families from underserved and marginalized communities throughout Rip City while helping build a better future for all."

