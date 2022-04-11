ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Graduate Student Named 2022 American Council of Engineering Companies Scholar

fullerton.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMika Carty, an environmental engineering graduate student, was awarded a prestigious American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) California Scholarship. Mika is among 13 students across California selected by the ACEC Scholarship Trustees to...

news.fullerton.edu

