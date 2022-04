People who travel through both cities say that Superior has some overall better roads than Duluth. "I think Superior has better roads because they maintain the main drags a little better, says Superior resident Joseph Kranjcevic. Some of the side roads are not as bad as they are in Duluth.” Along with Joseph, three other residents shared how they take Superior roads over the roads in Duluth. Spencer Koskie stated one reason that could play a factor when it comes to the roads. "Because of Duluth’s geological makeup being on the side of a hill, they definitely have a harder chance of having the better roads.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO